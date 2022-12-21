Mexico to make available up to 7,750 megahertz for 5G in 2023

Local carriers America Movil, AT&T and Movistar are already offering 5G in some cities across Mexico

Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT confirmed that it will make available up to 7,750 megahertz of millimeter-wave spectrum next year that will be used for the deployment of 5G networks.

In a release, the regulator said that it had identified the bands of 26 GHz (24.25-27.5 GHz), 38 GHz (37-40 GHz) and 42 GHz (42-43.5 GHz) for mobile telephony services.

“These bands will be essential for the provision of 5G services, given their very high data transfer capacity and very low latency. In this sense, it is relevant to highlight that the Institute will make available to the market up to 7,750 MHz of radio spectrum in millimeter bands, which are suitable for applications such as autonomous vehicles and automation of agro-industrial processes, among many others,” the regulator said.

Likewise, the regulator’s annual program for 2023 will also include the AWS band. “The segments 1710-1755/2110-2155 MHz and 1760-1780/2160-2180 MHz are licensed nationwide for the provision of wireless access service. The AWS band has a high level of technological adoption, and is widely used for the provision of mobile services in the American continent. If these segments are granted, there will be 140 megahertz assigned in the AWS band, which will contribute to increasing the amount of spectrum for broadband services,” IFT added.

Earlier this year, IFT had confirmed that the 5G spectrum auction for mobile services will take place during 2022. However, in September, the regulator said that the tender will take place next year, as the IFT believes that the market conditions are adverse at the moment.

The 5G auction had been included in the watchdog’s 2022 work plan, which outlines the bidding process for spectrum blocks in the 600 MHz, 3.3 Hz and 3.5 GHz bands, as well as the L band.

This 5G auction was initially expected to take place in the second half of 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AT&T Mexico is currently offering its 5G services in 18 cities across the country. The operator’s 5G services are active in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco Guamuchil, Hemosillo, Culiacan, Saltillo, Torreon and Morelia.

AT&T expects its 5G network infrastructure to reach 25 new cities across Mexico before the end of 2022.

The carrier had initially launched 5G services in Mexico in December last year using spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.

Meanwhile, Mexican telecom group America Movil’s CEO Daniel Hajj has said that the operator expects to reach the main cities in Mexico with 5G by the end of this year.

In February, America Movil launched 5G services in 18 of Mexico’s largest cities, reaching more than 48 million people.

The company, which operates in the mobile telephony segment through the Telcel brand, initially launched 5G in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Puebla, among other cities.

Earlier this week, Mexican operator Movistar, owned by Spanish telecom group Telefonica, announced the launch of 5G services in the country.

Movistar Mexico said that its 5G service was activated in Ciudad de Mexico, Culiacan and Hermosillo, with plans to launch this technology in Guadalajara and Monterrey in the coming days. The Mexican carrier also expects to launch 5G in 30 new cities across the country by March 2023.

Movistar is using AT&T’s network infrastructure for the provision of 5G in Mexico. Both telcos have had a network infrastructure-sharing agreement since 2019.