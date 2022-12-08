AT&T Mexico’s 5G network reaches 18 cities

AT&T expects its 5G network infrastructure to reach 25 cities across Mexico before the end of 2022

AT&T Mexico is currently offering its 5G services in 18 cities across the country, local press reported, citing the company’s Deputy Vice President of Execution and Transformation Carlos Torrealba.

The operator’s 5G services are active in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco Guamuchil, Hemosillo, Culiacan, Saltillo, Torreon and Morelia.

The executive also said that AT&T expects its 5G network infrastructure to reach 25 new cities across Mexico before the end of 2022.

Torrealba declined to comment about the current number of 5G users but said that 5G will account for most of the carrier’s mobile base in 3-5 years.

The carrier had initially launched 5G services in Mexico in December last year using spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.

AT&T Mexico also previously opened a 5G Innovation Laboratory, a space designed to test and validate 5G use cases with collaborators, industry and customers. AT&T Mexico said it will work in collaboration with industry, government, universities, startups and large corporations, in the realization of prototypes that use 5G technology to improve business models.

Earlier this yaer, Mexican operator Movistar, owned by Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica, said it was considering a launch of 5G in Mexico via a network sharing agreement with AT&T.

Camilo Aya, CEO of Movistar Mexico, has said that the telco was in the process of evaluating 5G plans, market conditions and the technological infrastructure necessary to support the network in Mexico.

Movistar Mexico has achieved 4G LTE network coverage in 158 cities across the country via network sharing agreements, which represents a population coverage of 72%

Meanwhile, Mexican telecom group America Movil’s CEO Daniel Hajj has said that the operator expects to reach the main cities in Mexico with 5G by the end of this year.

In February, America Movil launched 5G services in 18 of Mexico’s largest cities, reaching more than 48 million people.

The company, which operates in the mobile telephony segment through the Telcel brand, initially launched 5G in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Puebla, among other cities.

Earlier this year, Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT onfirmed that the 5G spectrum auction for mobile services will take place during 2022. However, in September, the regulator said that the tender will take place next year as the IFT considered that the market conditions were adverse at the moment.

The 5G auction was included in the watchdog’s 2022 work plan, which outlines the bidding process for spectrum blocks in the 600MHz, 3.3GHz and 3.5GHz bands, as well as the L band.

This 5G auction was initially expected to take place in the second half of 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.