MediaTek reveals new 5G chipset for premium smartphones

Last month, MediaTek announced its first SoC for 5G flagship smartphones, the Dimensity 9200. This week, the company has revealed yet another chipset in the lineup: The Dimensity 8200. The new chipset is designed for premium 5G smartphones and is built on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication technology. According to the company, the 8200 delivers “unparalleled” power efficiency and an enhanced gaming experience. It also supports carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6GHz performance, as well as tri-band Wi-Fi 6E.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity,” said CH Chen, deputy general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications business unit. “Plus, the Dimensity 8200’s power efficiency enhancements make it so consumers don’t have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance.”

The enhanced game play is the result of MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technologies, which provide high framerate gameplay without suffering connection drops or FPS jitter. Additionally, the chip’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology adjusts the display refresh rate according to the game frame rate detected, resulting in a smoother experience.

It’s not just gaming that will get an upgraded experience; the company said that because the Dimensity 8200 also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz and a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, all applications will get a performance bump.

Additional features of the Dimensity 8200 include an AI processing unit that maximizes the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing; a more efficient Vulkan SDK to provide faster and more effective ray tracing effects; support for120Hz WQHD+ and 180Hz Full HD+ displays; immersive viewing experiences with HDR10+ Adaptive support, 4K AV1 media decoding and AI SDR-to-HDR video playback; and support for Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

Consumers will begin to see the Dimensity 8200 in 5G devices around the world this month.