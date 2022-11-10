MediaTek unveils latest SoC for flagship 5G phones

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 supports seamless switching between mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity

MediaTek this week unveiled its latest 5G chipset — the Dimensity 9200 — which will take up residence in flagship smartphones. The SoC supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6 GHz connectivity, as well as the seamless switching between the two. It is also the first Wi-Fi 7-ready smartphone platform. Other chipset highlights include the company’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for immersive gaming, ultra-sharp image capturing and intelligent power efficiency.

“MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool,” said JC Hsu, corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit. “With notably brighter image capturing and improved gaming speeds, along with the latest display enhancements, the Dimensity 9200 will bring new possibilities for next-gen smartphones that come in a variety of stylish and foldable form factors.”

When it comes to connectivity, the Dimensity 9200 can support up to 6.5 Gbps data rates, according to the company. Further, the SoC has intelligent connectivity enhancements achieved by integrating a built-in 5G modem with AI, which enables faster network searching and 5G connection recovery out of dead zones. Additionally, a dual-antenna system allows for intelligent switches between extreme performance and ultra-low power antennas based on real-time user needs.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first smartphone chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3 GHz, and the first to feature the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. The SoC also boasts power saving technology that can provide up to 30% power savings with AI-NR, and 45% power savings with AI-SR in all visual applications.

Other key features of the Dimensity 9200 includes up to 8533 Mbps of memory, display technology that supports full HD+ up to 240Hz and adaptive refresh rate technology, AI visual semantic display that optimizes picture quality and Bluetooth LE Audio-ready technology.

The Dimensity 1080 (D1080) was announced only last month, while two others were announced in May: the Dimensity 1050 system-on-chip (SoC), which was its first mmWave 5G chipset and the Dimensity 930, which was designed for gaming and enables 5G smartphones to download data faster and stay connected regardless of location with 2CC-CA, including mixed duplex FDD+TDD for higher speeds and greater reach.

MediaTek said that 5G smartphones with Dimensity 9200 will be available by end of 2022.