du, Nokia, and MediaTek hit 6.3 Gbps in 5G speed trial

du said that the achievement supports the UAE’s broader digital transformation, enabling higher throughput for AI workloads, real-time data analytics, and ultra-HD streaming

In sum – what to know:

6.3 Gbps record on live 5G network – du achieved the highest 5G downlink speed to date in the UAE through four-carrier aggregation across 400 megahertz of spectrum.

Joint innovation with Nokia and MediaTek – The trial used Nokia’s AirScale RAN and MediaTek’s M90 platform to demonstrate 5G Release-18 performance under real-world conditions.

Boost for AI and enterprise applications – The achievement supports low-latency, high-capacity connectivity critical for AI, streaming, and mission-critical industrial workloads.

UAE-based telco du has reached a peak downlink speed of 6.3 Gbps and uplink speed of 495 Mbps on its live 5G network, the carrier said in a release.

The result, achieved with Nokia and MediaTek, represents an industry-first use of four Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers aggregated across 400 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands for downlink and two TDD carriers for uplink, the telco said.

Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO at du, said: “By implementing this industry-first carrier aggregation technology, we’re not just setting new speed records — we’re future-proofing our network for the AI-driven applications and digital experiences of tomorrow.”

The Arab company highlighted that the demonstration used Nokia’s AirScale Levante and Ponente basebands, Habrok dual-band massive MIMO radios powered by ReefShark chipsets, and MediaTek’s 5G Release-18 M90 modem platform.

HC Hwang, general manager of wireless communication system and partnership at MediaTek, said that the completion of the 4TDD (400MHz) carrier aggregation trial with du and Nokia marks a new frontier for 5G performance and demonstrates the potential of the firm’s M90 platform.

The achievement supports the UAE’s broader digital transformation, enabling higher throughput for AI workloads, real-time data analytics, and ultra-HD streaming, du added.

The telco recently announced a mobile network upgrade branded as 5G+, based on 5G-Advanced architecture, the company said in a release.

The Arab carrier claimed the service can deliver up to double the current 5G speeds, along with lower latency and improved reliability.

According to du, the rollout will support a wide range of applications, including mobile gaming, ultra-high-definition video streaming, and AI-driven apps such as real-time translation and augmented reality. The network is designed to operate independently of LTE infrastructure and will require compatible devices and SIMs, said du.

In August, the Arab carrier partnered with Huawei to launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology on its live network in the United Arab Emirates.

The rollout incorporates 64T64R Dual Band Active Antenna Units (AAUs) operating in the 3.7 GHz (N78) and 2.6 GHz (N41) spectrum bands. This configuration is aimed at boosting capacity, extending coverage, and improving spectrum efficiency.

The telco’s 5G-Advanced network also enables intelligent automation, ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine-type communication (mMTC).