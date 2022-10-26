Vodafone, NTT Docomo ink O-RAN partnership

Vodafone and NTT DoCoMo also aim to remotely connect their O-RAN test capabilities in the U.K. and Japan

U.K. telecom group Vodafone and Japanese telco NTT Docomo reached an agreement with the aim of cooperating to bring the benefits of O-RAN for operators and vendors globally.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, both parties will cooperate to harmonize mobile operator system integration and test processes including testing criteria and experiences to create common test scripts, a series of software instructions needed to conduct a test.

The companies explained that a uniform approach to testing will mean that vendors can avoid repetition when dealing with multiple operators, saving them time, capital outlays, and resources. The cooperation will be performed by exchanging the respective expertise and technologies between the parties.

The carriers also highlighted that smaller suppliers and startups will particularly benefit by avoiding costly duplicate testing with multiple operators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vodafone and NTT Docomo also aim to maximize the benefits of the service management orchestrator – a component of the Open RAN network operation support system – and the RAN intelligent controller platform (SMO/RIC).

“The collective R&D power of Vodafone and Docomo will lower the entry barrier for many more companies across Europe and Asia wishing to build Open RAN networks. Rather than fragmenting the industry, Open RAN is bringing us together, across continents, to drive diversification of network equipment vendors and ensure greater systems integration,” said Johan Wibergh, CTO of Vodafone.

Naoki Tani, CTO of NTT Docomo, said: “We look forward to combining Vodafone’s R&D and thought leadership in Open RAN system integration and Docomo’s experience in deploying a multi-vendor 5G Open RAN commercial service in Japan. Our collaboration will help to accelerate the broad commercial adoption of Open RAN.”

The two companies have also agreed to look to remotely connect their lab capabilities, which will complement Vodafone’s O-RAN facility in the UK and NTT DoCoMo’s lab in Japan.

In April of 2021, Vodafone had announced the launch of an Open RAN test and validation laboratory on its Newbury campus.

The operator had said that this lab was the first dedicated research and development facility for O-RAN in the U.K.

The test and validation laboratory, which initially employed 30 engineers, follows Vodafone’s previous commitment to develop 2,500 mobile sites with O-RAN technology.

Vodafone highlighted that O-RAN technology is based on the concept of interoperability, meaning telecoms operators would be able to source equipment from a wider variety of suppliers. Most Radio Access Network (RAN) technology today is built on proprietary designs, which can tie operators to a small number of vendors. O-RAN standardizes the development of both hardware and software components to ensure all elements are interoperable, the carrier said.