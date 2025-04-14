How Open RAN, NTN and AI are the 6G we can already see

The evolution of wireless technologies is a continuous process with each generation building upon the previous one to refine capabilities and introduce innovations. While 6G is currently in its research phase, several complementary technologies developing alongside 5G provide a glimpse of what the next wireless generation may include. Among the most influential are Open RAN, Artificial Intelligence and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

Kalyan Sundhar, VP and GM of Wireless Network Infrastructure and O-RAN at Keysight Technologies, believes that Open RAN is now about to fulfill its promise.

Speaking to RCR Wireless News from the Mobile World Congress 2025 show floor in Barcelona, Sundhar noted that significant progress is being made on interoperability. Open RAN, he added, is “at the point where things are starting to take off.”

When asked what specific aspects of Open RAN are likely to carry into 6G, Sundhar responded, “Fronthaul is a good example of something that is maturing really well.” He added that while the concept of separating the baseband from the radio would largely remain the same in 6G, there will likely be some improvements to the fronthaul specifications, such as support for more complex, massive antenna arrays and advanced beam-forming techniques.

He also expects the Open RAN concept of specific applications within the Radio Access Network, such as rApps and xApps for the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), to carry forward into 6G. “I think that’s another area where you will see a lot of innovation coming, and these are going to be things that carry over from Open RAN into the 6G realm,” he said.

In addition to applications, Sundhar discussed the rapid growth in efforts to apply Artificial Intelligence to the RAN for use cases such as facilitating better spectral efficiency. There is an intersection here among the disaggregation of the network that comes with Open RAN, the use of AI, plus the need for underlying automation. As Sundhar explained, an automation layer becomes vital in order to keep up with the rapid pace of changes and upgrades that are able to be made in disaggregated networks. “Automation is the only way to make sure that things continue to operate and work the way that they should be,” he said.

Overall, he continued, “AI is infusing itself very quickly into this whole realm and paradigm.”

Ubiquitous coverage is a major focus in 5G through the integration of satellite-based, NTN connectivity. Sundhar noted that the trajectory will continue into 6G. Sundhar expects the current momentum and the value of always-connected devices for use cases such as global industrial connections or disaster recovery to drive NTN into being an important part of the next generation of wireless tech.

Watch the full video interview with Sundhar below: