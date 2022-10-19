Oracle introduces Alloy private label cloud service 

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Alloy helps Oracle partners build their own tailored cloud

Oracle has revealed Alloy, a new cloud service infrastructure platform pitched to telcos, service providers, system integrators and independent software vendors with a desire to run their own branded cloud services. Alloy leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide cloud compute, storage and network services branded and tailored to meet specific needs, the company said.

“These organizations can also use Alloy independently in their own data centers and fully control its operations to help address specific regulatory requirements,” said Oracle.

The service enables operation through a single user interface Operator Console to handle the cloud region’s service and business operations. That interface also provides access to customer lifecycle management functions, built-in subscription capabilities and monitoring functions to observe and change capacity and forecast future resource needs.

Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, emphasized Alloy as a further expression of OCI’s goal to give partners and consumers more choice.

“As cloud providers, our partners have more control over the customer experience for their targeted customer or industry, including where the workloads reside and how their cloud is operate,” said Magouyrk.

Data sovereignty and independence are big selling features of Alloy. Oracle sees Alloy as a way for its customers to “serve the public sector and other industries that want to keep workloads in country and operate their clouds independently.”

Alloy provides access to the same infrastructure and platform services available on OCI public cloud. This gives Alloy customers the flexibility to leverage pre-integrated hardware and software deployed in independently operated data centers, said the company. This also leaves Alloy users with ultimate control over commercial terms, customer relationships and touchpoints.

“Providers can customize the OCI console with their own branding and tailor customer notifications, alerts, SDKs, and documentation. In addition, partners can set their own pricing, rate cards, account types, and discount schedules. They can also define support structure and service levels,” said the company.

Financial management is embedded through Oracle Fusion Cloud, the company’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suite.

Oracle promises hardware and software extensibility in Alloy, including the ability to support specific hardware like specialized compute systems or mainframes.

“OCI was designed to accommodate a diverse set of underlying hardware — now partners can take advantage of this architecture to serve their customers,” said Oracle.

Oracle’s Alloy news came as part of a series of announcements clustered around its CloudWorld event, which happens this week in Las Vegas, Nevada and online. That news included word that Oracle and Nvidia are collaborating to drive more Artificial Intelligence (AI) features and functionality into OCI. Oracle plans to add thousands more Nvidia A100 and H100 AI processors to OCI’s public cloud infrastructure to further those efforts along, and will expose additional software capabilities based around Nvidia AI Enterprise, Nvidia’s AI platform.