OpenAI eyes India for AI infrastructure partnership

OpenAI executives and top Indian officials are currently in talks to build AI infra in India

In sum – what to know:

AI infra ambitions – OpenAI is exploring collaboration with the Indian government to build out local data center capacity as part of its global ‘OpenAI for Countries’ initiative.

First global academy – In partnership with MeitY’s IndiaAI Mission, OpenAI launched its first international developer education program, the OpenAI Academy, to skill up India’s AI talent pool.

Bilateral model – Following the UAE example, OpenAI seeks to jointly invest in AI infrastructure with national governments, aligning with both US policy and domestic tech ambitions.

OpenAI is in early discussions with the Indian authorities to collaborate on building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the Asian nation, including data center capacity, as part of its new global initiative ‘OpenAI for Countries’.

Local press reported noted that the move signals a growing interest from the U.S. AI firm in deepening partnerships across Asia.

Citing a person with knowledge of the matter, the report stated that the U.S. AI firm is pursuing a bilateral model under this initiative, working alongside the U.S. government and individual nations to co-develop foundational AI infrastructure. In India’s case, details of a potential collaboration are still in an early stage, but talks are underway between OpenAI executives and top Indian officials.

The initiative seeks to replicate a recently announced partnership between OpenAI and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in which the Arab countri will host a 1-gigawatt AI computing cluster in Abu Dhabi.

Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer, is currently visiting New Delhi as part of a broader Asia-Pacific tour that includes visits in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

“In the brief time that I have spent in India, it is clear that the country’s leadership understands that maximizing AI’s benefits requires significant investments in two areas — core infrastructure and cultivating AI talent,” Kwon said during a recent event in Delhi.

As part of its push to support the local AI ecosystem, the U.S. company, in collaboration with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), launched the OpenAI Academy — the company’s first international education platform rollout. The goal of this initiative is to provide developers, startups and innovators in India with access to AI tools and learning resources.

The U.S. Stargate initiative, a domestic AI infrastructure project introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump following his inauguration in January. The Stargate initiative has an estimated long-term cost of $500 billion; $100 billion has already been earmarked for its early phases. At its core, the Stargate scheme plans to build a network ofAI data centers across the US. The initiative aims to provide sufficient capacity to meet growing demand for AI across sectors including scientific research, healthcare, automation, defense, and finance.

The project could become the largest AI infrastructure buildout to date, spanning multiple locations and phases. It is being led by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in partnership with SoftBank and Oracle.

OpenAI brings the AI vision and cutting-edge models. SoftBank is providing funding and strategic support.

Oracle is a key infrastructure partner. It will provide cloud computing expertise and manage large parts of the backend architecture needed to run AI workloads at scale.

These companies form the core of the project, but additional partners are expected to join over time — especially energy companies, construction firms and chipmakers.

OpenAI previously announced the launch of ‘OpenAI for Countries’ as an initiative within the Stargate project. It has announced plans to offer formalized infrastructure partnerships with national governments, in coordination with the US administration, to help build local AI data center capacity.

Under this initiative, the company will partner with countries to help build in-country data center capacity. These secure data centers will help support the sovereignty of a country’s data, build new local industries, and make it easy to customize AI and leverage their data in a private and compliant way.