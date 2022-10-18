Verizon, Razor officially announce 5G mobile gaming console

The device was first teased at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

When Verizon and computer hardware manufacturer Razer teased the world’s first 5G mobile gaming console at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas a few weeks ago, details were scarce. But that’s just because the pair was waiting for RazerCon to officially announce the gaming product, which has been deemed the Razer Edge.

The Edge is powered by Qualcomm’s gaming-specific Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC), which supports 5G mmWave and sub-6, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Razer claimed that early demos show the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 delivering two to three times the speeds of typical mobile platforms.

The Android 12 tablet and the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller, which together comprise the Razer Edge, weigh in at just under a pound, a critical metric to keep in mind when designing mobile device.

Source: Razer

The device has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, and according to Razer, a display with 87% percent more pixels than competitors’ devices. As comparison, the Steam Deck — launched February 2022 — has a resolution of only 1,280 x 800.

The Edge also sports a 5,000mAh capacity battery, a 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of storage, a webcam for livestreaming gameplay and has Verizon Adaptive Sound, which is the operator’s spatial audio technique.

There is an option to purchase the Edge as a Wi-Fi-only device for $400. The model with 5G is a Verizon exclusive and pricing has not yet been revealed. Both models are expected to be available for purchase in the U.S. in January, with additional markets to follow. Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now will all be preinstalled, and players can access remote play services such as Steam Link and Parsec.