Understanding private wireless – demystifying common myths and misconceptions

Today’s 4G/LTE and 5G private wireless networks offer enterprises a key enabler to digital transformation. They provide the secure flexible mesh required to connect an ever-growing ecosystem of mission-critical applications, devices and Industry 4.0 use cases and achieve operational, safety and sustainability goals.

Even as some industries are adopting private wireless to accelerate digitalization plans, others still have doubts. Some believe private wireless technology is too complex and time-consuming to implement. While the barriers to adoption are being broken down all the time, some misconceptions and questions remain.

Will I need to replace all my Wi-Fi connections?

Some enterprises are worried they will need to replace existing Wi-Fi connectivity with private wireless. While Wi-Fi signals can be unstable and therefore can’t support the mission-critical requirements of autonomous operations or predictive maintenance, as well as other Industry 4.0 use cases, Wi-Fi will still be needed.

By employing a mix of technologies, enterprises can leverage connectivity in the most effective way. While some services will need the reliability, capacity and low latency provided by 4G/LTE and 5G private wireless, Wi-Fi is sufficient for non-business critical IT services. Enterprises will benefit most by deploying a solution that allows all their connectivity layers to seamlessly interconnect.

Are there enough 5G devices to justify my investment right now?

While the 5G device ecosystem is still developing, device suppliers and manufacturers are announcing new capabilities all the time. The GSA stated that the number of announced 5G devices rose to over 1,400 in June 2022, understanding that over 1,100 are commercially available. These include 5G routers, hotspots, cameras, headsets and drones, as well as devices and tablets.

There are also more than 6,800 4G/LTE-enabled industrial (non-smartphone) devices available. 85% of Industry 4.0 use cases are enabled by 4G/LTE so there’s no need to wait to deploy private wireless. By working with a partner that offers a comprehensive portfolio of industrial devices that have already been pre-tested and validated over private wireless networks, companies can hit the ground running. Industrial routers and dongles are available to connect industrial vehicles and equipment and wearable cameras, noise canceling headsets and other devices provide even greater protection for workers to connect in harsh, remote environments.

Will the edge cloud negate my public cloud investments?

There is a clear need for on-premises industrial cloud capabilities to enable real-time data processing. But again, this is required only for business-critical applications. When you have multiple autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) navigating a factory floor or warehouse space, you need data to be processed at the industrial edge, so the network is aware of where they are at all times. They remain productive and aware of other obstacles, so they can be stopped in milliseconds for safety reasons.

For use cases that don’t require the low latency delivered by the industrial edge and 5G private wireless solutions, the local cloud is sufficient. In fact, some data will need to be stored centrally, rather than at the edge for audit purposes. For example, while algorithms, such as real-time navigation data for an AMR, will need to be processed on-premises at the network edge, performance data will be stored centrally for analytics purposes.

How soon will I see a return on my investment?

According to Omdia, research shows that 66% of enterprises expect ROI within two years and 29% cited cost as the key barrier to adoption. Those that fear long integration processes and complex operations could implement private wireless as a service, leveraging a managed service subscription that allows them to pay as they grow.

Companies can also realize ROI more quickly by working with a partner that delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of connectivity, devices and applications. For example, by working with those that can deliver field-proven devices that connect and manage legacy industrial equipment, enterprises will be able to implement autonomous operations faster.

Use cases such as predictive maintenance and quality control will also deliver cost savings. By aggregating and analyzing sensor data from equipment, maintenance teams can be alerted of potential issues and prevent them from happening, to reduce downtime and extend equipment life. And by leveraging remote monitoring of video streams, product defects can be spotted more quickly. Further, enterprises can consolidate all data and video streaming, IoT connectivity and mission critical push-to-x voice and data communications on a single private wireless solution, to reduce network maintenance activities.

How can I deploy private wireless if I don’t own spectrum?

ABI Research has revealed that 36% of manufacturers say spectrum availability is a key concern. But this is already being tackled around the globe with initiatives underway to release licensed spectrum for industries.

In the U.S., for example, the FCC has released Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum for enterprises and cities. Unlicensed spectrum such as MulteFire offers another way for enterprises to implement private wireless campus networks. MulteFire is based on 3GPP standards for LTE in the 5 GHz band which can be used worldwide to make private wireless more accessible.

Breaking down the barriers to adoption

The barriers to enterprise adoption of private wireless technology are being removed at a growing pace. Manufacturers, mining and energy companies, as well as transport hubs are already deploying 4G/LTE and 5G private wireless networks to gain new agility.

By working with a partner that offers proven end-to-end private wireless network capabilities as well as an industrial edge, application ecosystem and Industrial devices, companies can benefit from compelling Industry 4.0 use cases that allow them to achieve their productivity, efficiency, sustainability and safety goals faster!