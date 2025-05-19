YOU ARE AT:BusinessVerizon talks balancing MVNOs, fiber, wireless
new Verizon V logo

Verizon talks balancing MVNOs, fiber, wireless

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
At the MoffettNathanson conference, Verizon Consumer Group CEO outlined a dual-engine plan to scale fiber and FWA while turning cable MVNOs into profit-friendly allies

At the recent MoffettNathanson conference, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, detailed the operator’s evolving strategy across wholesale partnerships, broadband convergence and infrastructure expansion.

Three key themes emerged:

Cable MVNOs: More partner than threat

Sampath addressed the complex relationship with cable companies operating as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) on Verizon’s network. He emphasized that while these partners do compete in the wireless space, they also contribute significantly to Verizon’s service revenue and EBITDA growth. Importantly, Verizon experiences lower-than-average customer losses to these MVNOs, making the partnerships net accretive in terms of both margin and revenue. This is partly because cable MVNOs target market segments that differ from Verizon’s primary postpaid customer base.

“They’re a very important strategic partner of ours,” said Sampath. “We work very hard and will continue to work very hard to ensure that we are their first choice, and the only choice, for mobile connectivity. So it’s a very deep strategic relationship that we have with our cable partners.”

Verizon benefits from this arrangement in several ways. According to Sampath, cable MVNOs tend to serve segments and geographies where Verizon has limited direct presence. “They go after certain segments. They have certain distribution. They play in parts of the market we may not have a presence in,” he said. “So net-net, it’s actually a gain for us because it’s… complementary to our overall distribution.”

Importantly, Verizon also sees relatively low subscriber churn to its cable MVNO partners —suggesting that the coexistence strategy is working. “Based on third-party results, we see that we tend to lose significantly less than our fair share to them,” Sampath noted. “That means the complementary strategy I spoke about is working really well.”

That said, Verizon continues to compete directly with these same players at the retail level. “On the retail side, we compete with them,” Sampath added, acknowledging the dual nature of the relationship.

Wireless and FWA convergence

Verizon is doubling down on the convergence of wireless and fiber as a cornerstone of its long-term broadband strategy. According to company leadership, 16% of its base is currently converged — a figure the operator expects to double over the next few years. “We see an uplift in wireless when we have fiber,” Sampath said. “We have very strong performance on convergence.” He added that 16% of the telco’s base is converged and it expects that to double in the next few years.

The company’s approach to convergence is anchored on two fundamental pillars, according to Sampath: expanding its fiber footprint and leveraging Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Verizon plans to reach between 35 million and 40 million homes with fiber, while FWA serves as a flexible tool to extend broadband coverage to as many as 100 million homes across the U.S.. “There’s no other carrier who can comfortably say that they can cover up to 100 million homes of broadband over a period of time,” he claimed. By segmenting its broadband offerings effectively between fiber and FWA, Verizon aims to maximize reach while ensuring performance.

Beyond coverage, Verizon is seeing tangible business benefits from bundling mobility with home broadband. In areas where wireless and fiber are combined, churn drops between 40% and 50% on the fiber side, and wireless share increases by 400 to 500 basis points. “All the metrics that are important for convergence are going in the right direction for us,” Sampath added.

Fiber and FWA form a dual-engine strategy

More broadly, Verizon anticipates that FWA will grow from 10% to potentially 20% of the total broadband market in the coming years, reflecting strong momentum in non-fiber connectivity. At the same time, the company is accelerating its fiber buildout — planning 650,000 new open-for-sale Optical Fiber services (OFS) homes this year, even before factoring in additional footprint from the Frontier transaction.

Notably, fiber deployment is becoming more cost-effective. “Year-over-year, we are seeing a 10% reduction in cost per prem cost, which is really helpful,” said Sampath, adding AI-driven tools have lead to further route optimization. Still, labor remains half of the total cost.

Together, fiber and FWA give Verizon a balanced strategy to grow coverage while maintaining control over cost and quality.

Scattered gambles on niche apps – the old 5G tactics won’t work anymore
GSA: 26 telcos investing in 5G-A across 15 countries

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

