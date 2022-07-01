How the mobile phone is at the center of security technology for businesses (Reader Forum)

IHS Market estimates that around 120,000,000 mobile access credentials will be downloaded by 2023. Businesses are moving away from traditional access control methods like keycards and are investing in mobile-first technology.

Why is mobile-first technology becoming so popular in the security sphere? Keep reading as we discuss some of the primary uses of mobile-first technologies in the security sphere, along with the benefits of mobile-first technologies for your daily business and security operations.

Mobile-first, cloud-based security

Mobile-first cloud-based security comes in many forms. Cloud-based solutions enable security to be managed from anywhere and are more convenient in daily operations. If you’re looking to use mobile-first solutions in your security strategy, you need to know about the uses of mobiles in the cloud-based security sphere.

Here are a few examples of how you can use mobiles in security:

Remote operation – if you have mobile-first security technology in your building, you will be able to operate your security installations remotely using a mobile application. This could be opening doors in your access control system or moving cameras in your surveillance system to scan the area.

Security feeds – if you can operate your system remotely using mobile technology, you can also view security feeds and data remotely using a mobile application.

Keyless entry – when mobile technology is applied to access control, users can enter without presenting their mobile device in front of the access reader to enhance convenience.

Digital forms – if you integrate wellness verification software or visitor management software with your mobile-first access control technology, you can implement digital forms at your building’s entrance to log visitor details and screen users for coronavirus symptoms.

Mobile technologies are revolutionizing the security sphere, making it easier for businesses to increase the convenience of their security measures for users and enhance the user experience for security staff and system administrators. Read on as we discuss the main benefits that mobile technologies can have in improving and future proofing the security system in your building.

The benefits of mobile phone security technology for businesses

This section will discuss the main benefits of mobile phone security technology for businesses. Consider these benefits in line with your existing security strategy — would mobile technologies make daily security operations more convenient or reduce vulnerabilities in your current security system?

Remote security management

Remote security management is one of the significant benefits of installing mobile-first technologies in your building. Remote security management can improve the following processes in your business:

Remotely locking and unlocking doors – if you can remotely operate door locks in your building using cloud-based access control, you will be able to ensure doors are locked and shut properly at all times, reducing the risk of a security breach. For building managers in residential properties, this feature can be particularly beneficial. It allows them to grant residents access to the building quickly and remotely should they be locked out of their building.

Viewing security information remotely – security staff do not have the time to consistently monitor security data and surveillance footage as they have other tasks to manage during their working hours. Viewing security information on the go using their mobile device allows them to maintain an awareness of security threats while handling other tasks. This technology is helpful for businesses implementing a remote or hybrid work model, enabling system administrators to work remotely.

Receiving security alerts – again, your security team will often have to leave their desk to handle day-to-day tasks. It can be useful for them to receive mobile security alerts such as gunshot, smoke, or glass break detection alerts while on the go, allowing for faster response in emergencies.

Multi-factor authentication

Mobile security technologies allow you to implement multi-factor authentication at your building’s entrance and any secured areas within your facility. Mobile door access systems are rising in popularity, but did you know that you can integrate them with video surveillance technology for easier identity verification?

A video intercom system at your building’s entrance can help you verify users’ identities through video and voice recognition. Video intercom systems have built-in touchless access control, high-definition video feed, and voice recognition.

Using this technology, you can remotely verify the identity of visitors and users on your mobile device. Video feed, access control information, and voice-recognition information will be visible on one user-friendly interface, allowing you to ensure strict access control in your building. Video intercom systems with mobile technology ensure that your system is not susceptible to the risk of stolen access credentials being used to enter your building, which is one of the critical vulnerabilities in an access control system.

Convenience

Mobile-first access control has significant benefits in enhancing convenience for users that enter your building daily.

With mobile-first access control, users can enter the building with access credentials stored on their mobile devices – without even removing their mobiles from their bags. They can simply wave their hands in front of the access control reader, which will trigger the wave-to-unlock feature.

The wave-to-unlock feature triggers Bluetooth, WiFi, and cellular communication with the users’ mobile devices, which will gain them entry on the first attempt. This technology makes it more convenient for users to enter, especially if they have their hands full, and helps traffic run more smoothly throughout your building, preventing delays.

The remote management features also ensure that your security staff and system administrators can conveniently manage your security system remotely without visiting the site in person, which will waste time, money, and energy. Mobile-first technology creates a more convenient way to enforce strict and effective access control in your facility.

Summary

If you’re considering how you can make your security more convenient for users, then mobile-first technologies are almost definitely the solution. Mobile technologies can help you to establish multi-factor authentication at your building’s entrance, manage your security system remotely, and receive alerts based on security events while you’re on the go. Consider investing in mobile technologies for your security system to reduce vulnerabilities and improver the user experience.