Singtel partners with Micron to deploy 5G mmWave solution in Singapore

Singtel had announced the launch of its 5G SA network in the country in May of 2021

Singaporean carrier Singtel has been selected by U.S. firm Micron Technology to deploy its 5G millimeter wave solutions with localized edge core at the semiconductor manufacturer’s 3D NAND flash memory plant in Singapore.

Singtel noted that Micron is the first company in Singapore piloting 5G by deploying an mmWave campus solution with edge core on-premises for industry 4.0 manufacturing applications.

The 5G solutions will be deployed at Micron’s cleanroom to support the development of a variety of digitally enabled applications including automated visual inspections of individual chips and augmented reality (AR) for operations and maintenance.

“This industry-first deployment proves that 5G networks can be used for high-precision quality control and manufacturing operations, which previously was not possible with the limitations of Wi-Fi. Additionally, the implementation is a significant milestone in Singtel’s journey to accelerate enterprise 5G adoption and will serve as a case study to inspire other 5G-enabled manufacturing sites around the world,” said Bill Chang, CEO, Group Enterprise, at Singtel

With 5G on-premise edge core, Micron will be able to leverage smaller and lighter loT devices that require less computing power for cleanroom operations. Additionally, Singtel’s Paragon, an all-in-one platform for 5G networks, edge computing and services orchestration, will be used to analyze the performance of the device and networks.

“Micron is a manufacturing powerhouse supported by a unique global network. The company is committed to leading in quality and staying at the cutting edge of utilizing smart solutions and AI in its facilities. Together with Singtel, we aim to bring the performance to the next level leveraging 5G technology. This will propel us forward as a trailblazer in operational excellence and scaled implementation of Industry 4.0 technology,” said Koen De Backer, Micron’s VP of Smart Manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence.

Singtel had announced the launch of its 5G SA network in the country in May of 2021. The carrier had partnered with Korean company Samsung to launch 5G SA network, which runs on 3.5 GHz spectrum.

Singtel had initially launched its 5G non-standalone (NSA) network in September of 2020, using spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency as well as existing 2.1 GHz spectrum.

The carrier said it is using 28 GHz mmWave spectrum, in addition to the 3.5 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands, to boost its 5G deployment in Singapore. Singtel has switched on mmWave in several locations across the island, including Orchard Road, the Padang area and Marina Bay Sands Expo.

In September last year, Swedish vendor Ericsson said it was powering Singtel’s 5G SA network with 5G radio access products and cloud-native, dual-mode 5G Core network solutions. The European vendor said its product range will deliver high-quality connectivity for outdoor coverage in densely populated areas and help drive strong indoor-mall coverage across the city-state.