Former FCC Chair Ajit Pai warning America has lost 5G lead to China

Can the U.S. win back the 5G edge — and protect its AI lead?

Recently, Ajit Pai wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the United States of America has lost its 5G leadership position to China. Pai is a former FCC chairman and current president and CEO of wireless telecom trade grou CTIA.

So, what is next? Can we get it back again? Or could we lose AI leadership as well?

AI, 5G, wireless, telecom all rolled up into one, big, glorious bundle

Six years ago, Pai stood with President Donald Trump during his first term in office in the Roosevelt Room of the White House to announce America’s 5G growth strategy. That was the first time wireless had been elevated to a presidential policy priority. A good sign of things to come.

5G was supposed to be the next, natural, big step in wireless. After all, six years ago, we were not talking about Artificial Intelligence, private wireless, wireless broadband or much else. 5G is important, but this time, is it enough? Today, AI and other technologies have entered the stage.

Wireless industry has been through a tough past decade

Long-term, who will lead in the new, combined 5G–AI world? Will it be the U.S.? Or will it be China? India? Someone else?

The wireless industry has been through the wringer in recent years. Starting around 2015, AT&T and Verizon both took a unique — and misguided — path toward growth by acquiring companies like DirecTV, WarnerMedia, Warner Bros. Studio, CNN, AOL and Yahoo.

When that didn’t work, they went back to focusing on 5G. We had not seen the sunrise on AI yet. We were using it, and had been for years, but that was behind the scenes.

Since that time, in just over two years, suddenly AI is all the rage. Billions of dollars are being invested by companies in every industry.

5G is different than previous versions of wireless

This time around, while 5G is important, it is acting differently compared to previous generations of wireless service like 4G. The good news is, in the longer term, 5G — as well as 6G and beyond — is important for growth in the wireless industry because it touches networks, smartphones and more.

In fact, 5G is also important for the growth and transformation of other industries, rushing to beat the competition to the punch in the marketplace. So, even though 5G is not growing as quickly today as in the past, it is still a key stepping stone in wireless development.

Private wireless, wireless broadband and AI are new growth directions

That promise may not be enough to keep wireless investors happy. That’s why the industry is looking for new growth, both in Private Wireless and Wireless Broadband using FWA are two areas the industry is looking at.

The wireless investor is the reason the wireless industry is looking into new areas is for growth. They must be satisfied, or they will move to another investment. The problem today is today the wireless industry seems to be chasing short-term growth to satisfy the investor.

Short term, industry leaders may have taken their eye off the longer-term 5G and wireless ball. However, America needs to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. These days we are also dealing with AI alone and in conjunction with wireless.

Huawei continues to grow and show resilience to the U.S. Government

China’s wireless company Huawei has shown itself to be resilient to U.S. pushback and is showing continual wireless growth on a global scale, less a few countries who opted out.

At their recent MWC Shanghai keynote address, Huawei focused on several areas wireless companies need to focus on like livestreaming and AI.

Add this to what Qualcomm, Ericsson and others are doing and we can see several new areas are being seeded for growth.

Today, we need to think forward. We need to blend wireless and AI.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei with 5G and AI

In fact, 5G wireless and AI should be the focus of every wireless company in the market from networks to network builders to smartphone and tablet makers and all other slices of the wireless pie.

What we need to do is continue to work harder and build our way back with new technologies like private wireless and wireless broadband, but also with AI. Companies in the wireless industry fall into one of several catagories like networks, network builders, handset makers and other technologies in the wireless space. That means leading global companies like AT&T, T-Mobile, Motorola Mobility, Verizon, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE and so many others.

Going forward, as an industry, we need to refocus on wireless growth, both alone and in combination with AI.

Will the U.S. or China win the new 5G, AI race?

The wireless industry is important. It will always be important. It will be with us going forward. We will continue to add to this industry with new technology and new ideas to transform other industries as well.

What it needs is a shot of substantial growth. Could that come from AI? That’s the big question.

I am looking forward to seeing what will come next with AI and 5G and wireless and telecom all rolled into one big, glorious bundle.

If the U.S. wants to lead, we must continue to think and act like our competitor is neck and neck with us.

Can the U.S. regain the lead?

So, can the U.S. regain the lead in 5G wireless from China? Absolutely. It’s not too late. What about AI? We must re-focus. We must act like a top competitor in the races we are in today.

This is just one inning in a very long game. 5G and AI can and will operate separately and together. Who knows what kind of rapid growth and change we will see going forward —let’s get to it. Time is wasting.