Verizon reported that the data usage on its 5G Ultra Wideband network has increased by 249% since January of 2021, the carrier said in a release.

Verizon also said it plans to deliver about 175 million PoPs by year end, and will deliver at least 250 million PoPs by the end of 2024 to meet the growing data demand from users and enterprises across the country.

“As the world continues to transition toward increased connectivity, we are playing a critical part in building and expanding this technologically advanced platform,” said Kyle Malady EVP and president, Global Networks and Technology, at Verizon. “We are leading the way in meeting the demand for fast, reliable connections for both consumers and businesses, and the demand for this service is only accelerating.”

Verizon also noted that access speeds of its 5G service will continue to increase as the company secures additional spectrum.

Verizon also noted that Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Virginia lead Verizon’s list of fastest-growing states in terms of data growth. Meanwhile, California, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, Florida, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio are the states with the higher use of 5G UWB data.

Verizon also highlighted that Nevada, Indiana, Minnesota, Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan were the states quickly transitioning from 4G to 5G networks in the U.S.

T-Mobile US has a considerable lead in speed and 5G availability across markets, but Verizon and AT&T both perform better than T-Mo on 5G data reliability, according to a recent report by RootMetrics.

RootMetrics found that T-Mobile US had the highest 5G availability in 53 out of 60 markets tested thus far, followed distantly by AT&T having the highest 5G availability in 13 markets and Verizon in three.

Overall, across cities, RootMetrics said that for Verizon, C-Band deployment has “helped Verizon post 5G median download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in nine markets, up from zero last time. What’s more, Verizon’s 5G speeds increased by at least 40 Mbps in 11 of its C-Band markets, with jumps of 100 Mbps or more in two.”