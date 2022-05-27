YOU ARE AT:PodcastEnterprise Cellular Coverage Simplifying Complex Problems (Ep 3)

Enterprise Cellular Coverage Simplifying Complex Problems (Ep 3)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Episode 3: “A deep dive into vertical markets

In the latest episode of this podcast series, Nextivity’s COO Stephen Kowal discusses how in-building cellular coverage underlines the digital transformation of key verticals. Beyond talk, text and data, cellular coverage supports a wide range of internet of things use cases that can drive meaningful change—and attendant business outcomes—in sectors like hospitality, retail, logistics and manufacturing. 

Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi products that optimize cellular coverage in enterprise, business, residential, and transportation applications.

The Ultimate Buyer's Guides for Solving Cellular Coverage

Cel-Fi QUATRA In-Building Enterprise Cellular System

Enterprise Cellular Solutions

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

