Enterprise Cellular Coverage Simplifying Complex Problems (Ep. 1)

In this limited series presented in partnership between RCR Wireless News and Nextivity, we explore how in-building cellular coverage is a fundamental piece of enterprise digital transformation that is less costly and faster to deploy than most enterprises realize.

In this episode, Nextivity Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kowal discusses the current state of in-building cellular, as well as the challenges and opportunities faced by all enterprises that now rely on cellular connectivity.

Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi products that optimize cellular coverage in enterprise, business, residential, and transportation applications. Cel-Fi products are self-configuring, carrier-approved, and unconditionally network safe; leveraging the IntelliBoost chipset to deliver the industry’s highest gain at the lowest cost per square foot. Cel-Fi is authorized for use in nearly 100 countries by almost 200 mobile network operators.

