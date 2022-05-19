Kagan: 5G fixed wireless access growth potential

Fixed wireless access (FWA) is a very important, yet not very well-known, slice of the wireless landscape. It has significant growth potential for the companies that can find a solution to this problem. There are many companies in the wireless space who are focused on FWA as a growth opportunity. This includes large and small companies like Qualcomm, AT&T, Samsung, Nokia, Ericsson, Mimosa Networks, Cohere Technologies and many others.

FWA is a technology that helps wireless networks cope with the growing problem of limited wireless spectrum. Think of wireless spectrum like a fiber line carrying voice and data traffic on the nation’s networks. As usage increased, spectrum does not. So, we must develop ways to increase capacity on the spectrum we have.

FWA solution needed to increase wireless spectrum capacity

Yes, usage and demand increase year after year, however we still have a limited capacity to handle this growing traffic. That is the problem.

So, we must develop solutions to deal with this ever-growing problem. Otherwise, this limited capability will choke users off and have a negative impact on the wireless industry.

Over the last decade, we have seen several companies and technologies try to solve this growing problem.

Qualcomm, AT&T, Samsung, Nokia, Ericsson, Mimosa Networks and FWA

I have followed this growing problem for years and have commented on it many times.

It started with smaller, lesser-known companies and technologies, but over time the need has only increased, and many larger companies have jumped in and are trying to solve this growing problem.

Over time, as new thinking and new technologies continue to be created, I believe there are going to very likely be several different solutions that networks will use to solve this wireless data bottleneck.

Some solutions will come from individual companies and technologies, large and small. Other solutions will come from companies and technologies working together in one-plus-one-equals-three scenarios.

Co-opetition helps competitors solve growing FWA problem together

The good news is there are quite a few smart and creative companies and people working to solve this problem.

Sometimes, the competitive threat keeps them separated. However, we have also seen a collaborative approach. Working together often solves individual problems, but also creates better results for all involved parties.

Working together with the brilliant and creative spirit of man and technology that has not only built America, but every other country in the world and has amazed the world, over and over again.

Optipulse helps networks deliver signal where fiber optics can’t

There are so many exciting new ideas and ways to address this growing problem. Some of these ideas will be accepted and adopted. Others will not.

Today, we are still in the very early days of solving this bottleneck problem as usage and demand continues to explode with growth.

Often, ideas pop up from little known start-ups like OptiPulse. They were founded in 2015 and have developed a technology that uses lasers instead of fiber optic cable.

Photonics technology helps companies reduce wireless infrastructure costs over fiber optics. This is used in terrains around the country where laying traditional fiber is too difficult or costly.

Cohere Technologies and FWA

Cohere Technologies is another young company with a solid new solution to the growing problem of limited spectrum. While this technology looks promising, it is still in trials.

How we send more data over the wireless data network is the problem they are trying to solve. They use software in wireless networks which uses wireless data spectrum more efficiently.

There is an obvious need, the only question is can Cohere move from the testing stages to a real-life solution over time.

Metaverse, IoT, AI need robust 5G wireless spectrum using FWA

Many new technologies like the metaverse, AI, IoT, ML, and so much more require more wireless data bandwidth. The amount of wireless data we use is increasing exponentially. It has always been this way over the last decade or two and that trend till only accelerate.

So, whether the problem is limited spectrum availability, expanding networks through rugged areas of the country or other challenges, the wireless industry is jam packed with problems and ultimate solutions created over time.

These are just some of the little know segments of the wireless industry. Segments which are vital to ongoing growth and performance of the industry.

And these are just some of the problems and solutions that investors, users, executives and competitors have in their focus.

Areas like FWA and expanding the 5G wireless network to areas of the country which are not geographically easy remains an ongoing challenge.

Yet, solving these problems will help the 5G wireless industry continue its rapid growth track. And that will help grow our economy and society going forward.

These are necessary areas, even vital. Although they may not capture the headlines and most people had no idea. These are just some of the companies and technologies and areas to keep an eye on.