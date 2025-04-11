Inseego CEO ‘bullish’ on enterprise FWA outlook

Inseego completes world’s first 5G-Advanced data call with next gen cellular router leveraging Qualcomm’s new Dragonwing platform.

Drawing on a legacy of engineering excellence and product innovation—and now under new leadership with CEO Juho Sarvikas at the helm—Inseego is doubling down on its ambitions to lead in the enterprise fixed wireless access (FWA) market.

“In 2024, FWA accounted for the majority of net additions across the industry,” Sarvikas told RCR Wireless News. “Even with this growth, the enterprise market for FWA is only now starting to develop, so we see a lot of momentum and untapped potential we will capitalize on with our next-generation product portfolio and full solution stack. For businesses, wireless broadband is no longer just a failover solution—it’s becoming the primary connectivity option for both SMBs and large-scale enterprises. FWA provides high-speed, reliable, and scalable internet, making it a great solution for modern businesses seeking robust enterprise connectivity,” said Sarvikas.

At Mobile World Congress 2025, Inseego showcased its next-generation 5G Advanced mobile broadband and FWA solutions, both incorporating AI, to deliver faster, smarter connectivity. A highlight: the world’s first live data call using the new Wavemaker FX5000 cellular router, powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Platform and designed for demanding enterprise environments and use cases.

Chief Product Officer David Markland emphasized how 5G Advanced and Wi-Fi 7 will benefit end users, citing dramatic improvements in both throughput and latency which will benefit robust video and real-time, on-demand applications. “5G Advanced really gives a big lift, and will be transformational in terms of speed and user experience,” he said.

Markland also detailed how embedded AI can classify and prioritize data traffic in two ways, both on the 5G network and on the device’s broadcasted Wi-Fi network—distinguishing, for instance, between a Microsoft Teams call, a Netflix stream, and an email—and route each accordingly across unique network slices. “We can separate all that traffic out… and use AI to determine which type of traffic to send where for the best user experience and based on priorities that can be assigned by the user,” he continued.

Inseego’s next generation, wireless broadband portfolio is set to expand their market footprint to capitalize on Enterprise and IoT opportunities, leveraging their full solution stack including their cellular module, purpose-built wireless broadband hardware, on-device, advanced router OS software and powerful cloud-management platform.

Gautam Sheoran, vice president and general manager of Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, added: “By integrating AI-driven capabilities into 5G, mobile broadband offerings like Inseego’s enable more sophisticated use cases… We’re very excited to see our brand-new Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite platform come to life in such a compelling form factor as the FX5000 router. We appreciate the long-standing collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Inseego and look forward to continuing our joint efforts.”

“The big headline,” said Sarvikas, “is Inseego has always been the innovator when it comes to wireless.” As the company eyes an expanding enterprise base, he added, “That market is only getting started for wireless broadband. Products that support 5G Advanced deliver a better user experience and improved network efficiency, which will enable more and more deployments of wireless broadband. So the market opportunity—yes, we’re very bullish.”