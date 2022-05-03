YOU ARE AT:BusinessWell, technically... the pandemic revealed how small our world truly is: Twilio's...
Well, technically… the pandemic revealed how small our world truly is: Twilio’s Rebecca Thompson (Ep. 69)

Twilio’s Head of Communications Policy Rebecca Thompson discusses the importance of having a global business outlook even if you’re not a global business, especially in these uncertain times. She also explores Twilio’s role in regulatory affairs like the FCC’s crackdown on robocalls and less considered issues around phone number exhaust.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure and edge computing. She also hosts Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

