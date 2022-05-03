Twilio’s Head of Communications Policy Rebecca Thompson discusses the importance of having a global business outlook even if you’re not a global business, especially in these uncertain times. She also explores Twilio’s role in regulatory affairs like the FCC’s crackdown on robocalls and less considered issues around phone number exhaust.
Well, technically… the pandemic revealed how small our world truly is: Twilio’s Rebecca Thompson (Ep. 69)
