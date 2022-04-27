GSA said that nearly 1,000 of these 5G devices are commercially available

The global number of 5G devices that have been announced rose by 3.2% in March 2022 to 1,334 devices, according to a recent report by the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

“Of these, 1,000 are understood to be commercially available, representing 74.9% of all announced 5G devices. This is a rise of 16.6% in total commercial 5G devices over the previous quarter. Mobile phones now account for over 50% of all announced devices, with the figure standing at 677,” GSA said.

By the end of March 2022, GSA had identified 24 announced form factors, 191 manufacturers with announced available or forthcoming 5G devices and 1,334 announced devices, including regional variants but excluding operator-branded devices that are essentially rebadged versions of other phones.

“We expect devices to continue to become more widely available. Based on manufacturers’ previous statements and recent rates of device release, we might expect the number of commercial devices to approach the 1,200 mark by the end of the second quarter of 2022,” the industry organization said.

The latest data from GSA also showed that 807 operators have commercially launched public LTE networks offering broadband fixed wireless access and/or mobile services. Within this, 431 operators have launched public LTE fixed wireless access services and 780 operators offer public mobile LTE services.

The entity found that 165 operators have been identified as actively using (either deploying or have launched) TDD spectrum for LTE services as of the end of March 2022.

By end-Q1, a total of 599 operators have been identified as actively using (either deploying or have launched) FDD spectrum for LTE services, while 370 operators are investing in one or more LTE-Advanced technologies, with 350 networks identified as launched.

In the 5G space, GSA has identified:

-491 operators in 148 countries/territories that have been investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, pilots, license acquisitions, planned and actual deployments. Of those, 213 operators in 85 countries/territories have launched commercial 3GPP-compatible 5G services (mobile or fixed wireless access), while 102 operators are identified as investing in 5G standalone for public networks (including those evaluating, testing, piloting, planning or deploying as well as those that have launched 5G standalone networks).

GSA has also indentified 21 operators as having deployed or launched 5G standalone in public networks.