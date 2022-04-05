Cisco, Telenor Group tackle digital transformation with extended agreement

The Cisco and Telenor partnership addresses the digital divide and enhances enterprise services and security solutions

Cisco and Telenor have signed the fourth iteration of a Joint Purpose Agreement (JPA) — first established in 2018 — to support digital transformation by addressing the digital divide, expanding services for enterprise customers and developing security solutions designed for the modern, distributed workforce. Several technologies including 5G, cloud, data analysis, IoT and Open vRAN are at the heart of the partnership.

“Cisco and Telenor share fundamental values, and with this agreement, we are strengthening our relationship to improve sustainability by piloting unique projects that aim to create a more inclusive future that connects everyone,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. “By leveraging innovative Internet and mobile technology, we can also inspire people to make a positive impact in their communities and close the digital divide.”

With this expanded agreement, the pair will pilot digital divide projects through Cisco’s Networking Academy (NetAcad) and Telenor’s existing sustainability programs. Initially, the pilots will take place in Bangladesh and Thailand.

The companies will also target the Norwegian market with enhanced services beyond connectivity for business customers and tailor more secure, scalable and flexible “as- a-service” solutions to fulfill Telenor customers’ needs.

“The shared goal is to apply the findings from the pilot to Telenor’s global operations in addition to new markets, and to offer a more cybersecure and cyber-aware global blueprint,” stated the companies. “Furthermore, Telenor is joining Cisco’s accelerator program, enabling its customer-facing security team to master Cisco’s products and to ensure closer collaboration between the two companies for joint value creation.”

Lastely, Cisco and Telenor will work on collaboration and security solutions to support and protect users working from anywhere in light of the dramatic shift to remote work. Cisco will also help further automate Telenor’s internal security operations, as well as support the operator’s hybrid multicloud strategy across multiple vendors and environments with advanced technology and tools.

“Both Telenor and Cisco’s core business is about connecting people, said Sigve Brekke, CEO, Telenor Group. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to leverage our combined strengths to champion cyber security, digital capabilities and advanced skills. The JPA also strengthens our efforts to fully digitalize our operation and deliver more value to customers through news services beyond connectivity, for example with new models that addresses business customer’s security needs”.