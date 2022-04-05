Telefónica Germany’s 5G network reaches over 10,000 antennas

Telefónica said it has already deployed over 5,000 5G antennas in the 3.6 GHz frequency

German operator Telefónica Deutschland/O2, controlled by Spanish telco Telefónica, said its 5G network already operates around 10,000 antennas in the country.

The telco said that this network infrastructure is enabling the provision of 5G services to more than a third of the German population.

The operator also said it has already deployed over 5,000 5G antennas in the 3.6 GHz frequency. By the end of this year, the carrier aims to reach 50% of Germany’s population with 5G technology, while nationwide 5G coverage is expected by the end of 2025.

“We are rolling out 5G faster than any other mobile technology before. Our expansion offensive ensures an improved O2 5G network in numerous German cities and regions. Currently around 40 new 5G antennas are being added every day,” said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of O2 Telefónica. “We focus on the rollout of real 5G via 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz, while we use DSS as combination of 4G and 5G supplementary. With our 5G expansion strategy, we are creating a strong foundation and optimal conditions for the connected future of millions of private and business customers in Germany.”

In Munich, the telco already provides more than 80% of the population with 5G at 3.6 GHz. A total of around 500 5G antennas are currently transmitting at this high-speed frequency in the Bavarian capital. Also in Stuttgart and Nuremberg, O2 provides over 80% of the population with 5G on 3.6 GHz. In Cologne and Bonn, 5G coverage reaches 75% of the population, while coverage in Berlin, Hamburg and Essen already reaches over half the population.

Telefónica Deutschland has said that it is technically ready to deploy a nationwide 5G Standalone network but noted that the infrastructure will be fully activated as soon as 5G Standalone offers real added value for customers, and when enough devices in the market support 5G SA.

Earlier this week, Deutsche Telekom reported that over 5,000 antennas are now compatible with Standalone (SA) 5G in the 3.6 GHz band. In a statement, Deutsche Telekom noted it added 350 new sites to its 5G SA network in recent weeks, raising the total number of sites to 1,700. The telco also highlighted that the technology is now available in more than 200 urban areas and cities across Germany.

More than 90% of households in Germany can already access Telekom’s 5G network, while LTE household coverage is now 99%, the carrier said.

Deutsche Telekom said that over 63,000 antennas are already transmitting 5G across the country.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Germany’s 5G Standalone (5G SA) network is currently available to nearly 10 million people across the country. The German carrier said that 4,000 antennas already support 5G SA technology.

The company’s 5G network already reaches 45 million people across the country. The telco also said that its 5G network is expected to be available to 60 million people by 2023.