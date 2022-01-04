YOU ARE AT:PodcastWell Technically...Well, technically... telcos can only grow by moving into the enterprise: IBM’s...
Well, technically… telcos can only grow by moving into the enterprise: IBM's Marisa Viveros (Ep. 60)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
On this episode, Marisa Viveros, vice president of Strategy & Offerings for the Telecom, Media and Entertainment Industry at IBM defines the IBM telco cloud network ecosystem, delves into the specifics of the company’s recent cloud partnerships with Verizon and Telefonica and explains how Open RAN fits into the larger telco cloud conversation.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she'd give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

