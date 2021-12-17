When will initial 6G testbeds take place?

6G Flagship targets 2026 for 6G testbeds

The initial 6G testbeds are expected to occur by 2026 while the first standards of this technology will be around 2028, Matti Latva-aho, Director of the 6G Flagship, told RCR Wireless News.

“Now is the time for 6G research, to identify promising technologies and define directions and requirements for future, as it takes several years to identify, to verify and to propose such technologies. The industry has already started collaborating with leading 6G academic research programs. As the next step, we must jointly define the directions both for technology solutions and technical and other requirements for 6G. Hopefully, 6G will not get overhyped as it happened with 3G and 5G in the past,” Larva-aho said.

Commenting on what would be the potential main features of 6G technology and what future use cases will be enabled by this technology, Latva-aho noted that he sees two main directions for 6G. Mobile broadband beyond 5G to enable immersive user experience, and massive machine type connectivity solutions to be available also for consumer markets. “The latter is needed for massive automation of future digital societies also supporting sustainable development. Global connectivity for remote areas has remained unsolved, and it has to be taken into account from a service continuity point of view in addition to sustainable development perspectives. Professional use cases come first, but businesses will scale up only with services and applications offered for consumers. Maybe the entertainment industry will play an important role in the consumer sector. In professional use, critical infrastructures are likely to lead the way,” he said.

Working out 5G/6G co-existence with 6G testbeds

Latva-aho also highlighted that future 6G technology will need to co-exist with 5G as 5G and 4G networks will provide large area coverage, and 6G will provide totally new, mainly local features with a somewhat limited range. “We have to remember that 90% of all mobile data traffic takes place in an indoor environment, and thus, 6G will dramatically improve capabilities compared to 5G by drastically improving local connectivity solutions.”

He also said that cooperation between the private sector, academia and governments would be key to boost research activities in the 6G field. “Governments must realize that 6G is coming, what benefits it will offer, and how 6G research and development is already going on. It means they should make investments for 6G research should be now, before it is too late. The global research community and collaboration networks exist already, and new collaborations start when funding supports establishing new ones. Collaboration is crucial. A large European 6G project Hexa-X is living proof of how it can work. Transatlantic 6G collaboration has not really started yet, which has been a bit of a surprise,” he added.

6G Flagship is the world’s first 6G research, development, and innovation program. It is funded by the Academy of Finland and the University of Oulu for the 2018−2026 period.

