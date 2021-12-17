TIM and Ericsson reach speed of 5.2 Gbps in live trial of 5G SA system

TIM used Standalone 5G core architecture and dual connectivity radio functionality

Telecom Italia (TIM) said it reached peak downlink speeds above 5.2 Gbps in a trial of a 5G standalone (SA) system carried out on a live network in Rome in partnership with Ericsson.

In a release, the Italian telco said that this speed was achieved by using 5G Core Standalone architecture together with the ‘Dual Connectivity’ radio functionality, which combines mid-band spectrum (3.7 GHz) and high-band frequencies (26 GHz) to multiply the capacity of the 5G connection.

This result was achieved in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies. The device used in the trial features the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Stefano Siragusa, Deputy to the General Manager and Chief Network, Operations & Wholesale Officer at TIM, said: “This result allows us to speed up the deployment of 5G end-to-end solutions, enabling offers with high added value for our customers, from Cloud Transformation to 5G Private Networks for Smart Manufacturing, and the full digitisation of all companies and public administrations in the country”.

“The collaboration with TIM and Qualcomm has allowed to overcome the barrier of 5 Gbps on the mobile network, demonstrating once again that 5G is one of the key technologies for the digital transformation of the country. The important milestone has been achieved thanks to two important innovations implemented by Ericsson: the 5G Core Standalone architecture combined with the ‘Dual Connectivity’ radio functionality,” said Emanuele Iannetti, Head of Ericsson Italy and South East Mediterranean.

TIM noted that this new record further demonstrates the telco’s ability to build network infrastructures capable of enabling the Country’s digital transformation, with, in particular, mmWave and standalone 5G technologies paving the way towards innovative service scenarios, such as very high capacity Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and 5G Private Networks.

TIM initially launched 5G services in parts of Turin, Rome and Naples in July 2019. TIM had previously announced that it expects to provide 5G technology in at least 120 cities and 200 tourist destinations across Italy by 2021,with 5G with nationwide coverage expected for 2025.

TIM’s 5G services is being offered through spectrum in the 700 MHz, 3.6-3.8 GHz and 26.5-27.5 GHz bands.

For the initial phase of 5G deployment, TIM deployed Ericsson’s 3GPP standards-based Non-Standalone 5G portfolio from Ericsson Radio System, supported through a software upgrade of their existing 5G Core network.

Earlier this year, TIM launched an Open Test and Integration Center (OTIC), a lab dedicated to testing Open RAN solutions. The “TIM European OTIC Lab”, approved by the O-RAN Alliance, is based at the TIM Group’s Innovation laboratories in Turin.

The main aim of the facility is to operate in synergy with the entire Open RAN ecosystem-equipment providers, start-ups and system integrators, to test new solutions and accelerate the deployment of this technology for the new pan-European mobile network architecture based on 5G, Cloud and Edge Computing.

TIM previously implemented Open RAN technology on a live network in the city of Faenza. This deployment was the result of a cooperation with U.S. firm JMA Wireless.

The operator has been a member of the O-RAN Alliance since 2018 and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a number of European operators to promote Open RAN solutions.