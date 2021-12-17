Kagan: Huawei says four trends will reshape wireless

Huawei is one of the world’s largest wireless players. They recently published a report called Intelligent World 2030: 4 Industry Trends that Will Shape the Future. It says going intelligent is the direction the world is heading over the next decade. I agree. New technology like AI, IoT, the cloud, metaverse, AR, VR and more is the direction we are heading. Let’s take a closer look.

Huawei says the networks of the future won’t just connect billions of people like in the past. They will also connect hundreds of billions of things.

They say these connections will be supported by green and cubic broadband networks which use AI to secure the privacy and protect users.

Networks of 2030 have six features enabled by 15 key technologies

Huawei says the networks of 2030 will have six defining features enabled by 15 key technologies. And that each of these will rely on research on multiple tech fronts.

These include things like…

· AI Native, which is Autonomous Driving Networks and AI-native edge.

· HCS, which is wireless sensing, Wi-Fi sensing and optical sensing.

· Cubic Broadband Network, which is a space-air-ground networks, 10 gigabit connection and terabit network.

· Green, low carbon, which means simplified architecture and optoelectronic integration.

· Deterministic experience, which means differentiated latency assurance.

· Security and trustworthiness, which means network security and digital trustworthiness.

They also say over the next decade we will see ongoing and significant improvements in network performance. That means 5G, F5G and Wi-Fi 6 will continue to move toward 10 gigabit speeds enabling 6G, F6G and Wi-Fi 8.

Huawei predicts wireless data usage increases by 40 times

Huawei predicts average monthly wireless data usage will increase 40 times to 600 GB by 2030.

That means speeds to homes, businesses and governments will increase dramatically going forward.

Separate ground, air and space networks will combine increasing connectivity to an unbelievable level by today’s standards.

In 2030 the digital and physical worlds will be seamlessly converged. They say people and machines will interact with each other both perceptually and emotionally.

This is what the Metaverse is all about. Companies are moving in this direction including Huawei, Qualcomm, Facebook or Meta and so many others.

By 2030 digital and physical worlds like metaverse will converge

As different as this sounds, this is the direction we are now headed.

· This sounds like the Metaverse and similar technologies which will be developed over time going forward.

· This sounds like AI based sexual partners, which we have been hearing about for more than a decade. Talk about safe sex.

· This sounds like virtual meetings and conferences while staying at home, and so much more.

Huawei says semiconductor technologies are reaching their limits

They say semiconductor technologies which computing relies on are approaching their physical limits. This may spark a golden decade of innovation in computing.

Expansion of computing power will empower AI-enabled precision medicine and research.

They will also empower new drugs, AI-enabled education, intelligent agriculture, research into the universe, AR and VR powered extended reality like an immersive virtual world and so much more.

Digital power, telemedicine, intelligent automotive solutions and so much more will continue to advance and grow during the next ten years.

Living in the year 2030 will be very different from today

By 2030, the world we live in will be a much different place. Just like today’s world is much different from ten or fifteen years ago before ultra-fast wireless devices, before the iPhone and Android, smartphones and tablets and so much more.

The pace of acceleration is now turned up to a much higher level than ever before. Every company and every country will be rushing to stay up to speed.

The wireless industry and all these new technologies will be one of the most exciting places to be over the next decade. Exciting for not only our lives, but in fact the history of civilization.

All of these different technologies will work separately and together. It’s a world where one plus one equals five. We are just at the very early stages in this new revolution.

We have been living through it during the last decade or two or three. And the pace of change will only accelerate and expand beyond our imagination going forward.

This is an incredible place for workers, investors and more. And I have only touched on parts of what Huawei says in its report.

Huawei wants to be a leader and at the center of this new world. There are plenty of competitors, large and small and they all have the same incredible growth potential going forward.

Things are getting more intelligent as every year passes. Bottom line, the next decade will be full of excitement, growth and new technology. It will also be full of risk and companies need to make the right multi-billion dollar decisions today for a world that is not even fully here yet.