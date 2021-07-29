Verizon Public Sector secures $78.8 million task order with the Air National Guard

Verizon Public Sector has secured a $78.8 million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide advanced network modernization services to the Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Center. The task order, stated the operator, increases the scope of services provided by Verizon Public Sector and the number of geographic locations throughout the Air National Guard network.

The ANG network will expand to include roughly 140 locations following the first implementation, and the operator will also provide Internet Protocol (IP) voice services and managed network services.

“Verizon’s managed services solutions are tailor made to support the modernization of the Air National Guard to IP-enabled voice services,” said Jennifer Chronis, SVP for public sector at Verizon. “This award enables the Verizon Public Sector team to build on the innovative work we’ve been performing throughout DoD and the Air National Guard, helping our customers transition legacy enterprise networks into forward-looking platforms that utilize Verizon’s next-generation technologies.”

In June, Verizon Frontline technologies were deployed to assist in National Guard training at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center and the Fort McCoy Total Force Training Center, Wisconsin. Technologies like a Verizon Response Satellite Pico-cell on a Trailer (SPOT), advanced antenna technologies and several manually aimed satellites were used to support mission-critical communication capabilities for first responders during a series of simulated crisis events.