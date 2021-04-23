Vendors, shoppers at six London street markets to benefit from Passpoint Wi-Fi roaming

Passpoint Wi-Fi removes the need for users to find and authenticate each time they want to get online

Six London street markets — Church Street, Berwick Street, Strutton Ground, Tachbrook Street, Maida Hill and Rupert Street markets — will soon have access to outdoor, free-to-use public Passpoint Wi-Fi roaming thanks to GlobalReach Technology and wireless infrastructure provider Ontix.

The new service, which will help local Westminster traders and customers maintain connectivity while they work and visit the markets, is part of an umbrella Wi-Fi network deployed by Ontix across Westminster. The use of GlobalReach Passpoint gives users an instant and secure connection, and seamless roaming onto all deployed Wi-Fi hotspots.

Passpoint Wi-Fi removes the need for users to find and authenticate each time they want to get online after downloading a one-time profile to their mobile device.

“By connecting the markets, Ontix is playing a crucial role in enabling business, residents and visitors to stay connected, to keep trading and to build vibrant, engaged and digitally inclusive communities going forwards,” commented Ontix CEO Barnaby Dickinson.

Ontix and GlobalReach teamed up last year to provide an outdoor Passpoint Wi-Fi network in central London offering consumers enhanced connectivity and seamless roaming in Trafalgar Square. The Wi-Fi network runs alongside an existing small cell wireless network.

GlobalReach has also deployed similar services in a number of U.S. cities, including New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and San Jose.

“Internet connectivity plays an important role in the life of today’s traders and their customers,” said Simon Vaughan, chief commercial officer at GlobalReach Technology. “Passpoint means that those that work on the markets and returning visitors will be automatically online as soon as they set foot in the new network. It’s a better Wi-Fi experience that is supporting London communities to be commercial and competitive.”

The concept of easier and more secure Wi-Fi access has been spreading. For instance, the Wireless Broadband Alliance has been focused on providing a similar, open Wi-Fi experience. Last year, the Alliance took control of Wi-Fi OpenRoaming, which, developed by Cisco, adheres to Passpoint and Wireless Roaming Intermediary Exchange (WRIX) standards and helps bridge the gap between Wi-Fi and cellular networks by making it easy and safe for users to roam between Wi-Fi networks.