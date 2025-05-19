YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureHot takes from Charter's CEO on mobile, fiber and more
Hot takes from Charter’s CEO on mobile, fiber and more

Kelly Hill
Charter CEO Chris Winfrey had some hot takes at the MoffatNathanson conference

Charter Communications CEO Chris Winfrey took a few shots across the industry’s bow at the recent MoffettNathanson Media, Internet and Communications Conference. Among them: The profitable fiber builds have been done already. Mobile is a feature, not a product. And for good measure, 5G macro towers are “the slowest, least-used portion of the network that’s out there today.”

Winfrey’s company is making a bid to become the largest cable and broadband provider in the United States, via a $34.5 billion deal announced last week to acquire rival cable company Cox Communications. The move to combine the two cable players comes as streaming platforms and telecom carriers increasingly encroach on traditional cable turf, using fiber and 5G to gain broadband market share.

At MoffattNathanson, Winfrey talked up Wi-Fi and CBRS, and touted Charter as having the fastest mobile speed due to shifting mobile traffic off of the host network to Wi-Fi for a speed boost—which Ookla had explored in testing earlier this year.

Winfrey said that 87% of Charter’s Spectrum Mobile traffic goes over its own network, either via Wi-Fi or via its CBRS spectrum.

“That’s not the most stunning part. The most stunning part is for the three national MNO or telco wireless companies, over 80% of their traffic goes over Wi-Fi as well,” Winfrey continued, adding: “Mobile is really just an extension, or monetization, of Wi-Fi for the vast majority.” He continued: “There’s still 5G macro cell towers, but that’s actually the slowest, least-used portion of the network that’s out there today.”

He commented further: “I could be a little controversial and say, is mobile really a product … or is it just a feature, an extension of broadband?” he asked.

Against the backdrop of wireless operators insisting that they need more exclusive-use spectrum to handle traffic needs of their customers, even to the potential detriment of shared spectrum like CBRS, Charter has taken the strategic approach that mobile is indeed an extension of broadband—and Winfrey said it’s working.

“None of us are connecting our Internet through a modem anymore directly. It’s all wireless,” he reminded the audience. Customers want wireless inside the home—which is obviously Wi-Fi’s domain—and outside the home, they don’t care who the provider is, as long as their wireless connectivity is fast and continuous, Winfrey said.

Still, he also made the point during his session that Charter has a “very strategic” and “valuable” relationship with Verizon. “The macro cell tower isn’t something that you’re going to be able to get away from,” he said, pointing to the need to support customers driving along busy highways with kids in the back watching videos. “We need that capacity to complement the full, rounded mobile product that we have. And it’s always going to be important to us, and we have a good relationship with Verizon. It’s expected to stay that way,” he added.

When it comes to its business strategy across wireline and mobile, Winfrey said that Charter first wanted an add-on to its broadband business that could be profitable, and to leverage its competitive advantages in having a lot of wired infrastructure. Over time, he said, has come to view mobile as something more like an extension of a connectivity service, than a service unto itself.

“Not just saying this to be provocative—but really, is mobile necessarily a separate product?” Winfrey commended. “Or is it a combined seamless connectivity service where you have usage on top, and … additional lines?” He added: “I think the jury’s still out on that. But the opportunity for us is real, whether or not that pans out to true.”

Later in the conversation, he also talked about mobile as an extension of broadband and that penetration of mobile services should grow to a higher percentage of the Charter base because of the combination of seamless connectivity. After all, he said, voice services—which had less utility than cellular services—had penetration rates of greater than 50% amid broadband households at their peak.

“Mobile … may be a saturated category, but it’s certainly not a dying category,” Winfrey added. “I think our potential there is really high to increase penetration. And I think we have years and years of … profitable growth in front of us.”

Winfrey also pushed back on remarks earlier in the conference by Verizon Consumer Group CEO Sowmyanarayan Sampath, which broadly categorized some of the gains that competitors like cable companies have made in mobile, as part of a “prepaid to postpaid migration” of lower-value customers.

“Look, some people have gotten really good at talking about our business. We have the benefit of actually being in the business and knowing what’s there,” Winfrey said in response to a question about Sampath’s remarks, adding that while there was a higher mix of pre-to-postpaid conversation when Spectrum Mobile first launched, that isn’t reflective of the company’s customer ports today. “I will tell you, this is not a prepaid conversion strategy,” he said.

During the session, Winfrey also touched on a number of other topics, including:

CBRS: Charter is deploying CBRS in 23 markets this year, Winfrey said. “CBRS has taken a little while to get off the ground, and the reason for that is we had to get an entire ecosystem stood up,” he explained. “That’s now all done. And so that’s why we picked up the pace for rolling out CBRS. It’s very good. It’s successful and it’s doing everything that we’d like. … The ROI for the deployment of CBRS is very high. … This is very low capital at the end of the day. It’s got a great ROI and so we’re now in full deployment mode.”

Fiber investment: Winfrey offered a provocative counterpoint to the fiber build-out craze, saying that the fiber investments that are being made today, in general, face lower density, higher costs per passing and may have already reached their terminal penetration, or point of a steady-state customer base—and that he thinks those investments will have a negative return on capital. Some fiber players, he continued, are being starting to be sold before the lack of return becomes apparent.

“If you’re going to sell, sell it while you’ve got the initial penetration gains of any new entrant of any type of product in the marketplace—and don’t wait for the terminal penetrations to show out that you’re not going to be able to get where you’re going to go,” Winfrey said. “You’re starting to see that. … My bet is you will see a flurry of more of these smaller fiber companies that are coming to market to be sold because of exactly what I just described.”

“I think there’s always a peak. People sell it. Smart money sells at the peak, and you find out where things are,” Winfrey said, adding: “I think for the most part, the vast majority of what might have … arguably had a decent economic return, it’s already been built.”

DOCSIS 4: Charter has not been marketing DOCSIS 4 heavily, Winfrey said, because it only cover 15% of the company’s footprint. It doesn’t intend to make more noise until more of the footprint is converted to multi-gigabit and upstream-gigabit speeds, he added. In the long-term, Winfrey added, he thinks the upgrades Chater is making will “generate long-term, better satisfaction, lower churn, higher sales and higher margins.” And if or when upstream bandwidth becomes more critical, he added, Charter will be well-positioned to take advantage of that.

Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

