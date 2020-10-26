Nokia scores 5G contract with Finnish Shared Network

Deployment is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to Nokia

Nokia will supply 5G radio network equipment and deployment and managed services to Finnish Shared Network Ltd (SYV). SYV, a joint operation by DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj, is looking to Nokia to help it modernize its network so that it can bring advanced 5G services to northern and eastern parts of Finland.

SYV’s current radio access network equipment will be replaced, its RAN equipment will be upgraded across the existing 2G, 3G and 4G networks and a new 5G network will be deployed, including all existing base stations, base station controllers, radio network controller and IP transport for the connection to the core infrastructures of DNA Oyj and Telia Finland Oyj.

Nokia will provide field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation services in over 50% of the country area across eastern and northern Finland. Deployment is planned to begin early next year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“When evaluating potential long-term partners to help us modernize our network infrastructure, we chose Nokia for its expertise in the market as well as the comprehensive set of sustainable and secure solutions it offers,” stated Antti Jokinen, CEO of SYV. “Aside from the radio and IP connectivity equipment we needed as part of our 5G network deployment, Nokia’s wide range of managed services and impeccable global reputation meant it stood out as a reliable vendor to help us future proof our infrastructure investment. We look forward to cooperating with the Nokia team to provide 5G-enabled services in the very near future in an efficient manner.”

This latest deal comes just days after Nokia secured a 5G RAN deal with Telia Company, also a Finnish operator. As part of the deal, Nokia will supply Telia with its AirScale portfolio including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products. Nokia’s 5G core and Cloud Packet Core (CPC) portfolios will also supply Telia with a 5G SA core network, an expansion of the current core network from Nokia.