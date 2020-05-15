Kagan: AT&T deploys Synchronoss Personal Cloud

Every wireless carrier is looking for new ways to offer new services that will solidify their relationship with customers. That’s why AT&T recently announced the AT&T Personal Cloud. This is a new service for AT&T Mobility wireless customers. This gives them the chance to offer something new which their customers want.

The AT&T Personal Cloud uses the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution. Wireless carrier’s always partner with many different companies to offer an assortment of services to keep their customers happy.

Synchronoss offers a variety of services wireless carriers use to keep their customers satisfied. The Personal Cloud is one of these key services.

Synchronoss wireless cloud, messaging, digital, IoT

Synchronoss is an innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and services to help wireless carriers grow. In today’s hotly competitive wireless industry, carriers need these kinds of services to offer customers. It helps them hang onto customers while they continue to grow.

The Personal Cloud is a comprehensive solution that gives wireless carriers worldwide, a way to help their subscribers safely back up valuable personal content from any Android smartphone through this value-added cloud service.

Synchronoss will integrate this Personal Cloud service into a suite of selected AT&T services using the cloud to improve the subscribers overall experience.

Wireless carriers need to find ways to stand above their competition. So, these kinds of services and the way they use them will continue to be needed and continue to grow going forward.

AT&T Personal Cloud lets users better manage their data

AT&T will offer this version of the Personal Cloud as a standalone, value-added service that will integrate with services like AT&T Mobile Transfer, and AT&T Setup and Transfer. This helps customers quickly and safely move data from one device to another, as well as activate new devices.

In today’s competitive marketplace, wireless carriers need to provide their customers new and enhanced products and service to improve their overall experience. This Personal Cloud automates the back-up process and simplifies how users manage their content.

The AT&T Personal Cloud gives them the ability to bring new services to customers on an ongoing basis. That is one of the most important advantages to any wireless carrier.

As the wireless industry continues to grow and mature, networks are looking for new ways to stand above the crowd. That’s why this is an increasingly important solution to US wireless carriers and if you pull the camera back, to the global wireless marketplace.

AT&T says the Personal Cloud is important in providing their customers with the means to store, transfer and access their personal content on their mobile devices.

AT&T says Synchronoss solution lets them increase customer satisfaction

AT&T says the Synchronoss solution gives them the ability to integrate these benefits into their own services. They say that is a tremendous benefit for both subscribers and for AT&T given the benefits that come from increased customer satisfaction.

We will see wireless continue to grow this way over the next decade and beyond. It will be very interesting to see what other companies and services the wireless carrier’s partner with to provide increased customer satisfaction.

The reason is simple… increased customer satisfaction remains the key to successful long-term growth in an increasingly competitive wireless marketplace.