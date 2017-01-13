Colt to expand fiber optic network in Asia

The U.K.-based firm plans to expand fiber optic metro networks in Singapore and Hong Kong this year.

U.K.-based enterprise networking provider Colt announced plans to expand fiber optic metro networks in certain Asian countries in 2017.

The company said it plans to expand and enhance the Colt IQ Network in Singapore and Hong Kong as part of its Asian investment plans over the next three years. In Singapore, thee investments will revolve around a series of initiatives that include a large-scale expansion of existing coverage, provisioning of high-bandwidth capacity and new digging projects for Colt’s next-generation fiber optic network.

The network expansion comprises optical and Ethernet architecture, which will be augmented with new submarine routes connected to its backbone. The company said the new infrastructure will provide high-bandwidth services to major buildings and data centers across Asia.

Colt said the expansion projects in Singapore are expected to begin in April. Last year, Colt launched the Colt IP Access Service, expanded EtherXEN for Amazon Web Services connectivity and introduced Colt E-LAN Services for the Singapore market.

The company also announced plans to link businesses in Singapore and Hong Kong directly to hundreds of international cities, including Busan, Tokyo, Sydney, Chicago, New York, London, Frankfurt and Paris via its own global network.

“Last year, Colt demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-bandwidth digital transformation to businesses in Asia that are global yet need local attention, through initiatives including the construction of the Japan National Network,” said Kenji Hioki, CCO Asia at Colt Technology Services. “Today, we continue to build on that investment with our Singapore and Hong Kong expansions, which are designed to deliver the advantages of speed, security and reliability to businesses looking to connect to markets in Asia and beyond.”

Colt said its IQ Network currently connects more than 700 data centers around the globe, including more than 24,500 on-net buildings.