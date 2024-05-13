Airtel, Google Cloud partner on enterprise cloud and AI

Airtel is training more than 300 experts on Google Cloud services at a managed services center in Pune

Indian telco Bharti Airtel announced today a long-term partnership with Google Cloud to develop and provide cloud and generative AI products to its existing business customers, which the carrier said includes 2,000 large enterprises and a million medium and small businesses.

The pair will offer a range of cloud-managed services and AI and ML solutions trained on Airtel’s large data set capabilities. These will include geospatial analytics, predictive capabilities, market assessment, site selection, risk management, asset tracking and voice analytics, the companies said.

In addition to improving its customer experience, Airtel will also use Google’s generative AI (GenAI) capabilities enhance the efficiency of its internal processes.

“As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and center of this change. We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses,” said Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel’s managing director and CEO.

Airtel said it is currently training more than 300 experts on Google Cloud services at a managed services center in the city of Pune.

In 2022, Google invested as much as $1 billion as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund, of which $700 million was set aside for Bharti Airtel.