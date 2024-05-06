Ericsson, DNB partner for 5G use cases in Malaysia

DNB said its 5G network currently reaches over 80% of the country’s population

Malaysian state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Swedish vendor Ericsson announced the launch of a program to boost the digitalization of enterprises in Malaysia via 5G technology.

Under the terms of a previous agreement, Intel will collaborate on the development of 5G use cases to spur the adoption of the new technology by Malaysia enterprises.

The partners said that the agreement stipulates the piloting of autonomous transport with eMooVit Technology, fleet management with Scania and smart manufacturing with SKF Malaysia.

eMooVit will be providing a range of technologies, including operational technology sensors, camera technology and video analytics application software. The collaboration with Scania will be for the integration of technologies, such as operational technology sensors, fleet management systems and analytics applications. Meanwhile, Ericsson noted that the collaboration with SKF Malaysia will be for the use of 5G to complement fiber and Wi-Fi to enable wireless digitalization on the manufacturing shopfloor with use cases such as data shower analysis, video sensor monitoring and data capture.

David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said: “Malaysia’s world-class 5G network is ranked among the top five in the world and among the reasons for its success are 5G availability, affordability, great customer experience and network capability.”

“We are preparing enterprises for their digitalization with a future-ready network. The digitalization of industries in Malaysia will enable the country to leapfrog as a Digital Nation. But they need to begin planning and investing in their digital journey now or risk being left behind because digitalization is no longer an option,” Hägerbro added.

DNB’s chief strategy officer Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid, said: “The network already covers more than 80% of the population and has one of the best experiential and consistent performances in the world. To further drive the adoption of 5G amongst enterprises, DNB and Ericsson have initiated this program that will secure light houses for key industries to demonstrate the full potential of digitalization and 5G. These will act as catalysts to kick start digitalization across industries.”

Intel and Ericsson will leverage their technology expertise to show how communications service providers can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business (B2B) engagements based on 5G use-cases. Intel will be involved in the joint development of enterprise use cases in selected verticals such as manufacturing, transport and logistics.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms would use to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.