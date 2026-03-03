Huawei outlines AI-focused optical roadmap

Huawei said that the “networks for AI” concept focuses on adapting optical infrastructure to support AI applications

In sum – what to know:

Dual AI strategy – Huawei is structuring its optical roadmap around “AI for networks” and “networks for AI,” covering both operational optimization and AI workload support.

Performance and efficiency gains – Claimed improvements include 20% longer transmission distance, 20% higher Wi-Fi rates under interference and 40% average energy savings.

Latency targets for AI – The company outlined 5 ms, 3 ms and 1 ms latency benchmarks for national, regional and metro optical networks.

At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei introduced a new set of optical network products and solutions designed to address the growing technical demands associated with artificial intelligence applications.

The announcement was made by Bob Chen, president of Huawei optical business product line, during the company’s product and solution launch event.

As AI expands into home use cases such as entertainment, education, and healthcare, and as computing scheduling becomes more widespread, network requirements are increasing in areas including bandwidth, latency and reliability, according to the Chinese vendor.

Bob Chen said: “Huawei advances next generation optical network solutions in two directions: AI for networks and networks for AI. In AI for networks, AI technologies enable intelligent fiber sensing, enhance network performance and user experience, improve O&M efficiency, and reduce energy consumption. In networks for AI, enhanced network capabilities help operators build AI-centric all-optical target networks, accelerating AI adoption across homes and enterprises.”

Under the “AI for networks” approach, Huawei described several applications aimed at improving operational performance.

In intelligent fiber sensing, fiber risk sensing and fault identification models are used to detect potential issues in advance and locate faults within 10 meters, according to the vendor.

To enhance user experience, AI algorithms can detect Wi-Fi interference in real time and automatically adjust power levels, increasing data rates by 20% under interference conditions.

Energy management is addressed through real-time traffic analysis that adjusts ports and boards dynamically. When traffic is absent, components enter hibernation, reducing average energy consumption by 40%, Huawei explained.

In operations and maintenance (O&M), AI is applied to planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization processes. For example, a home broadband O&M agent can identify and locate more than 60 types of faults and assist network operations center engineers through natural language interaction, reducing the need for on-site visits.

The second direction, “networks for AI,” focuses on adapting optical infrastructure to support AI applications.

In optical access, Huawei described a target network design offering gigabit-level downlink and 100 Mbit/s-level uplink capacity to support new AI-driven home services.

In optical transmission, the company outlined latency targets of 5 ms for national networks, 3 ms for regional networks, and 1 ms for metro networks, intended to enable millisecond-level computing access for AI workloads.

Huawei said it has introduced a range of next-generation optical access products, including FTTR, OLT, ONT and ODN, as well as OTN products for backbone, optical layer, and metro deployments. These are intended to support the development of all-optical networks aligned with AI-related traffic requirements, the company added.