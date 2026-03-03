T-Mobile US’ MWC 2026: Shaping the future of connectivity and AI-native networks

T-Mobile’s announcements reflect a broader industry shift toward intelligent networks optimized for AI, sensing, and real-world applications

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, T-Mobile US reaffirmed its ambition to lead the evolution of wireless networks from advanced 5G toward AI-native 6G technologies — not just through internal innovation, but by deepening strategic partnerships across the industry. From expanded collaborations with Qualcomm to joint initiatives with Deutsche Telekom and cloud infrastructure work with Ericsson and Nvidia platforms, the company’s announcements reflect a broader industry shift toward intelligent networks optimized for artificial intelligence, sensing, and real-world applications.

T-Mobile US and Qualcomm advance the 6G roadmap

One of the most significant headlines coming out of MWC was the announcement that T-Mobile and Qualcomm Technologies have deepened their strategic collaboration to accelerate the telecommunications industry’s transition from 5G-Advanced to 6G. The partnership builds on a long history of joint innovation — including defining and scaling 5G in the United States — and now focuses on shaping the foundational technologies that will power next-generation connectivity starting as early as 2029.

“Our expanded collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to help shape the foundational technologies of 6G from the outset, ensuring the next generation of wireless prioritizes efficiency, intelligence, performance, and real-world customer impact,” said T-Mobile US President of Tech and Chief Technology Officer John Saw. “Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we are not just preparing for 6G, we are helping define and lead it.”

According to the companies’ joint statement, this effort is structured around three core pillars:

Advanced Connectivity: expanding network coverage, capacity, uplink performance, and spectral efficiency;

expanding network coverage, capacity, uplink performance, and spectral efficiency; Wide-Area Sensing: embedding sensing capabilities native to the network to enable real-time environmental awareness and new services such as digital twins and traffic insights;

embedding sensing capabilities native to the network to enable real-time environmental awareness and new services such as digital twins and traffic insights; Energy-Efficient High-Performance Compute: building distributed, energy-conscious compute infrastructure that supports AI workloads across cloud and edge environments.

Portable AI RAN: Flexibility with Ericsson and Nvidia

In another key announcement at MWC, T-Mobile and Ericsson revealed successful trials of Ericsson’s Cloud RAN software running on Nvidia AI infrastructure. The companies said this demonstrates a portable, hardware-agnostic RAN stack that can operate across traditional Ericsson silicon or alternative compute platforms, including Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) systems enhanced with Nvidia acceleration.

Mårten Lerner, head of network strategy and product management of business area networks at Ericsson, commented: “Cloud RAN software is portable by design. By running the same RAN software stack across multiple hardware platforms, we reinforce our commitment to providing mobile operators with true flexibility without compromising on high performance.”

This kind of flexibility is seen as foundational to future network architectures, where operators must balance performance, cost, and scalability while embedding AI-native capabilities closer to the edge. For T-Mobile, the trial signals an evolution “from a connectivity pipe to an intelligent platform,” supporting not only traditional connectivity but future AI and 6G services and innovation.

6G Innovation Hub: A transatlantic R&D collaboration

Finally, T-Mobile strengthened its global research footprint by launching the Joint 6G Innovation Hub with Deutsche Telekom. Anchored by T-Mobile’s Innovation Lab in Bellevue, Washington, and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Labs in Berlin, this transatlantic initiative is designed to accelerate AI-native and autonomous network research around three interlinked priorities:

Building networks optimized for intelligent connectivity and secure wide-area sensing;

Integrating high-performance compute within network architectures;

Advancing Physical AI, or systems capable of interpreting, acting, and interacting with the physical world in real time.

This collaboration highlights a shared belief that future networks must evolve beyond transporting bits to delivering deterministic outcomes tailored to real-world needs — from robotics and logistics to autonomous systems that rely on ultra-low latency, precise timing, and distributed intelligence.

“Today’s AI systems are built around informational tokens, data that describes or predicts,” said Saw. “Physical AI is different. Data must carry intent, context, and timing to trigger real-world action, what we describe as operational ‘kinetic tokens,’ requiring deterministic performance, ultra-low latency, and precise synchronization.” He added that the pair will use the new innovation hub to design AI-native networks “built for these demands at global scale.”