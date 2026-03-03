Deutsche Telekom details AI strategy at MWC 2026

Deutsche Telekom is extending AI into enterprise infrastructure under the theme “Magenta AI at scale. Human at heart.”

In sum – what to know:

AI integrated into live networks – Deutsche Telekom highlighted AI agents that autonomously optimize mobile capacity during high-traffic events, following deployments in Germany after a 2025 concept debut.

Enterprise AI sovereignty emphasized – The company showcased its Munich AI factory to demonstrate secure, Europe-based AI application deployment.

Consumer use cases expand – Smart home automation and AI-powered glasses were presented as voice-driven concepts simplifying device integration and interaction.

At MWC 2026 Barcelona, German carrier Deutsche Telekom set out a broader vision for how artificial intelligence is being embedded across its network operations, enterprise platforms, and consumer services.

“We are AI optimists and we use AI responsibly. We are bringing it directly into our networks, products, and services – scalable, secure, and with clear added value for people and the economy,” said Abdu Mudesir, Deutsche Telekom board member for product and technology.

“AI is a partner for all employees in their daily work. Furthermore, it enables new products and services and creates real added value for all customers in our networks,” he said.

One of the central demonstrations at the event is AI-driven network automation. Deutsche Telekom described a mobile network that adapts autonomously to usage patterns — whether customers are making calls, browsing, gaming, or running industrial applications and robots. The concept relies on AI agents capable of detecting public events and sudden traffic surges, then implementing optimization measures such as reallocating mobile resources or adjusting network configurations. The company first presented this approach in Barcelona in March 2025. It later introduced the solution in Germany, where it was used during large-scale events and at Christmas markets to manage temporary capacity spikes.

In parallel, the operator is extending AI into enterprise infrastructure under the theme “Magenta AI at scale. Human at heart.” A key showcase is the carrier’s AI factory in Munich. The facility is designed to demonstrate how companies in Europe can run AI applications securely across the continent, reflecting Deutsche Telekom’s emphasis on data protection and European-based deployment models.

AI is also being applied to customer-facing services. Deutsche Telekom outlined a smart home concept in which AI simplifies the setup and integration of devices, services, and users through voice commands. According to the demonstration, AI can establish the necessary connections on demand, including integrating older devices such as cameras that might not traditionally be part of newer smart ecosystems. The aim is to reduce technical barriers and automate configuration processes, according to the telco.

Another concept presented at MWC 2026 is AI-powered smart glasses, controlled via voice commands. While still a concept study, the device reflects Deutsche Telekom’s interest in embedding AI into wearable interfaces, extending interaction beyond smartphones and traditional screens.

At MWC 2026, Deutsche Telekom is unveiling the Magenta AI call assistant. “Our customers will get AI services like translation right in their calls,” Mudesir said.

“With our Magenta AI call assistant, we are the first in the world to offer these network-based AI functions. We remove barriers — no apps, no special devices, no technical complexity. AI becomes simple, intuitive and available to everyone,” he added.

The first services will include live translation, call summaries, and answering questions of all kinds. In the future, the call assistant enables the integration of many other conceivable functions into the phone conversation, according to Deutsche Telekom.