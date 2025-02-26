Dragonwing, a new brand from Qualcomm, roars to life

The new Dragonwing brand includes Qualcomm’s embedded and industrial IoT, and cellular and networking infrastructure portfolios

Qualcomm today announced a new brand, Dragonwing, for its industry-facing (non-consumer) solutions, including for embedded and industrial IoT, and cellular and networking infrastructure. Qualcomm Chief Marketing Officer Don McGuire, in a blog post published Feb. 25, laid out the branding logic. “While you may be familiar with the Snapdragon brand portfolio, you may not know that we have a whole suite of products outside of Snapdragon. We thought it was time to bring a unique identity to this product portfolio and clearly articulate the value proposition for customers.”

As part of its long-term diversification push, Qualcomm broke out the Snapdragon branding for its chipsets and other technologies that go into consumer products like automobiles, gaming rigs, handsets, PCs, wearables, and XR devices. Dragonwing mirrors that positioning for the world of enterprise tech and industrial digitalization.

Generally speaking, Qualcomm’s technology strategy revolves around its AI, high performance, low power compute, and connectivity expertise. The company uses its Oryon CPUs, Adreno GPUs, Hexagon NPUs, modem-RF systems, and FastConnect Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies horizontally across the Dragonwing and Snapdragon portfolios.

McGuire elaborated: “As we continue to diversify, the core components of our platforms and solutions—AI, computing and connectivity—are relevant to more industries than ever before. From industrial robots to cameras, to industrial handhelds and drones, and more, this portfolio deserves a brand identity worthy of the technology innovation delivered across categories.”

Dragonwing, he wrote, will help enterprise “unlock smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency and faster time-to-market. This is crucial for industries like energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing and telecom, enabling businesses to expand into new opportunities, extend their competitive edge and win in evolving markets.”

Qualcomm plans to introduce the new brand, and solutions, in the coming weeks, first at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 3-7, and at Embedded World in Nuremberg from March 11-13.