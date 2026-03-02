Deutsche Telekom to further expand 5G, fiber footprint

Deutsche Telekom reached a 5G coverage of 92% in its European footprint as of the end of 2025

In sum – what to know:

95% 5G target in 2026 – Deutsche Telekom plans to expand 5G coverage from 92% to 95% across its European footprint this year.

Fiber expansion continues at scale – The operator will add over 1 million fiber homes in Europe in 2026, after reaching nearly 24 million homes passed across Europe in 2025.

Germany drives fiber momentum – The company added 2.5 million homes in Germany last year and remains on track for 17.5 million homes passed by 2027.

German carrier Deutsche Telekom aims to further expand 5G coverage and its fiber footprint across its European operation during this year, Deutsche Telekom’s board member for Europe, Dominique Leroy, told a conference call with investors.

“We will add more than 1 million fiber homes in 2026, while keeping utilization high. We will push to reach 95% 5G coverage. To continue our growth in our core business, we will double down on delivering the best home experience to our customers and further enhance it with smart features around home control and security,” Leroy said.

The executive noted that the operator had reached a 5G coverage of 92% in its European footprint as of the end of 2025.

In Deutsche Telekom’s European operations, which exclude Germany, the telco added 1.1 million fiber homes in 2025, bringing its total FTTH number to 11.3 million homes, with an average utilization rate of 36%, Leroy added.

“On networks, we keep our market-leading position, which is our foundation of success. In the last 12 months, we passed 3.7 million additional European homes with FTTH. We now reach nearly 24 million homes, of which 12.6 million in Germany alone. In Germany, we had a record quarter for fiber homes passed and homes connected, and by the way, utilization went up as well,” Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s, said.

“In the U.S., we now have almost 1 million fiber customers. At their Capital Markets Day, T-Mobile outlined a target of 3-4 million fiber customers by 2030,” Höttges added.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Diehl, Deutsche Telekom’s board member for Germany, noted that the telco increased its fiber footprint in its domestic market by adding 2.5 million homes last year.

“We remain well on track for our stated 2027 target of around 17.5 million homes passed. To support this goal, we will further step up our fiber investments funded by efficiencies, AI is helping us there,” the executive said.