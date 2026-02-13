Virgin Media O2 switches on 5G SA in Manchester

Virgin Media O2 said the Manchester deployment is part of a wider national plan to extend SA 5G to cities, towns, and transport routes

In sum – what to know:

5G SA reaches Manchester region – O2 has launched 5G SA in Manchester and nearby towns, bringing the technology to more than 500 locations across the UK.

Part of wider transformation plan – The rollout supports Virgin Media O2’s program to expand 4G and 5G coverage, add small cells and improve connectivity along transport routes and high-traffic venues.

Spectrum deal strengthens capacity – A 78.8 MHz spectrum acquisition from Vodafone lifted O2’s holdings to about 30% of UK mobile spectrum, supporting nationwide upgrades.

U.K. carrier Virgin Media O2 has activated its 5G SA network in Manchester and several surrounding towns in Greater Manchester, extending the next-generation service to more than 500 locations across the U.K.

The rollout covers the city of Manchester and nearby areas including Bolton, Wigan, Rochdale, Oldham and Bury. More than 589,000 residents in Manchester are now within reach of the SA 5G network, according to the telco.

The deployment forms part of Virgin Media O2’s mobile transformation program, aimed at improving connectivity across urban centers and transport corridors. The program includes small-cell deployments in dense areas and upgrades along rail lines, airports, motorways and large venues. The operator said Manchester’s heavy commuter flows, large student population and frequent major events create strong demand for reliable mobile capacity, particularly along transport routes and in the city center.

The operator also said the network upgrade is intended to support future digital services and enterprise use cases.

The launch builds on earlier network work in the region. During 2025, Virgin Media O2 upgraded 4G and 5G services at 65 sites, improving coverage across more than 14,000 postcodes in Manchester.

Virgin Media O2 launched its 5G SA network in February 2024. Unlike non-standalone deployments, 5G SA operates independently of legacy mobile technologies and is built on a dedicated 5G core, enabling lower latency and improved support for advanced services, including AI-driven applications.

Last year, Virgin Media O2 announced that it had agreed a deal with rival operator Vodafone to acquire 78.8 megahertz of spectrum, bringing the operator’s total spectrum holding to approximately 30% of U.K. mobile spectrum. Specifically, Virgin Media O2 acquired 20 megahertz in the 1400 MHz band, 18.8 megahertz in the 2.1 GHz band, 20 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz band and 20 megahertz in the 3.4 GHz band.

The deal followed the completion of the merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK. The transfer of spectrum is part of a wider deal struck between Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone UK in July 2024 where the pair had agreed to extend and enhance their existing mobile network sharing arrangement for more than a decade, according to Virgin Media O2.