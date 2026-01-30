Virgin Media O2 reaches over 500 UK sites with 5G SA

Virgin Media O2 launched its 5G SA network in February 2024

In sum – what to know:

5G SA rollout in Dorset – The Dorset rollout brings Virgin Media O2’s total 5G SA coverage to over 500 sites across the U.K., following the network’s launch in early 2024.

Dedicated 5G core – By operating independently from legacy networks, 5G SA provides lower latency and greater flexibility to support AI-enabled and next-generation applications.

£700m investment – The expansion is part of Virgin Media O2’s transformation plan, aimed at improving connectivity, resilience, and long-term network performance.

Virgin Media O2 has expanded its 5G Standalone (5G SA) mobile network to more than 500 locations across the U.K., following the latest rollout in Dorset. It has activated 5G SA services in several towns across the county, including Bournemouth, Poole, Dorchester, Swanage, and Christchurch, further extending the reach of its SA network.

Virgin Media O2 launched its 5G SA network in February 2024. Unlike non-standalone deployments, 5G SA operates independently of legacy mobile technologies and is built on a dedicated 5G core, enabling lower latency and improved support for advanced services, including AI-driven applications.

The carrier said the expansion will improve mobile performance for both consumers and businesses while supporting future digital use cases. The recent Dorset rollout forms part of Virgin Media O2’s £700 million ($964 million) mobile transformation plan, which has the goal of expanding 4G and 5G coverage, deploying small cells to boost capacity in dense urban areas, and tackling persistent network pain points including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways, and in stadiums and arenas across the U.K.

Last year, Virgin Media O2 announced that it had agreed a deal with rival operator Vodafone to acquire 78.8 megahertz of spectrum, bringing the operator’s total spectrum holding to approximately 30% of U.K. mobile spectrum. Specifically, Virgin Media O2 acquired 20 megahertz in the 1400 MHz band, 18.8 megahertz in the 2.1 GHz band, 20 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz band and 20 megahertz in the 3.4 GHz band.

The deal followed the completion of the merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK. The transfer of spectrum is part of a wider deal struck between Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone UK in July 2024 where the pair had agreed to extend and enhance their existing mobile network sharing arrangement for more than a decade, according to Virgin Media O2.