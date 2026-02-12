UK launches consultation to unlock 5G SA investment

The U.K. government noted that up to $46.3 billion is required for the deployment of advanced 5G to 2030

In sum – what to know:

UK targets nationwide SA 5G by 2030 – The government launched a market review to gather industry input on investment, competition, and regulation as it pushes for full coverage.

£34 billion estimated for advanced 5G – Officials acknowledged the high cost of rollout, highlighting the need for sustained private-sector investment through the decade.

SA coverage already at 83% of premises – The government said deployments began in 2023 and have progressed quickly, though significant work remains before the 2030 target.

The U.K. government has launched a market review seeking input from mobile operators and other stakeholders on how to support further investment in network infrastructure, as it targets nationwide 5G Standalone (5G SA) coverage by 2030.

The call for evidence asks industry participants to outline the impact of technological and market changes on investment, competition and innovation. It also seeks views on policy measures that could unlock additional spending, the quality of service and coverage required to realize the benefits of SA 5G, and how the regulatory framework should evolve to support the government’s objectives.

Officials said the review is intended to build a clearer picture of how the mobile market is developing and ensure that policy and regulation “supports innovation, competition and consumers, and does not act as a barrier.”

The government aims for all populated areas of the U.K. to be covered by 5G SA by the end of the decade. It acknowledged that rapid technological change and broader economic pressures have created a challenging investment environment for operators.

Liz Lloyd, the minister for the digital economy, said operators have made rapid progress on coverage, with 5G SA reaching 83%t of U.K. premises since deployments began in 2023, but added “there is still some way to go.”

She also noted that the cost of rolling out advanced networks remains significant, with estimates suggesting “up to £34 billion ($46.3 billion) is required for the deployment of advanced 5G to 2030.”

“We welcome the launch of the government’s new mobile market review, which rightly recognizes the critical importance of stimulating more investment in mobile infrastructure. Such investments could generate up to £230 billon in new economic opportunities for the U.K. — but this can only be unlocked within the right policy framework,” Greg McCall, BT Group’s chief security and networks officer, said in a written statement to RCR Wireless News.

“It is therefore imperative that the review leads to bold decisions and timely reform, empowering the U.K. to realize the full potential of intelligent and secure connectivity and unlock investment in next-generation networks like 5G+,” he added.