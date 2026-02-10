LG Uplus advances autonomous network with AI agents

LG Uplus said the AI-based platform anticipates traffic surges during large events and adjusts base-station settings in advance

In sum – what to know:

AI cuts complaints – LG Uplus says AI agents reduced mobile service complaints by 70% and home service complaints by 56% through automated fault detection and response.

Full autonomy by 2028 – The telco plans to complete its autonomous network roadmap within the next two years, moving from task automation to proactive, AI-driven operations.

Digital twins and robots – Virtual control centers and an LLM-powered inspection robot are being deployed to automate monitoring and equipment checks.

Korean carrier LG Uplus said it will move forward with a full rollout of its autonomous network strategy, using AI agents and digital twin technology to automate end-to-end network operations across its mobile and fixed infrastructure, according to local press reports.

The system is designed to let AI independently detect and respond to network faults, manage traffic, optimize radio quality, and oversee telecom facilities. The operator said the shift represents a move beyond basic automation toward networks where AI analyzes conditions and takes proactive action.

Kwon Joon-hyuk, head of the operator’s network division, said the initiative marks a transition “from automating repetitive tasks to an autonomous stage where AI understands situations and acts in advance.” The Korean operator said it aims to complete its autonomous network by 2028.

At the center of the strategy is the AI-driven network operations platform AION, built on LG AI Research’s EXAONE large language model. The platform automates failure prediction, response, quality anomaly detection, and overload control. AI agents monitor the network around the clock, identify small irregularities and determine whether to resolve issues remotely or dispatch field teams.

According to the Asian telco, the system has reduced mobile service complaints by 70% and home service complaints by 56%, cutting disruptions such as call drops and temporary outages.

The AI-based platform also anticipates traffic surges during large events and adjusts base-station settings in advance. LG Uplus cited major gatherings such as large-scale concerts in Seoul as examples of scenarios where the system can manage sudden spikes in demand.

In parallel, the operator is using digital twin technology to create a virtual replica of its telecom control centers. The digital model continuously analyzes equipment status and environmental conditions. A prototype autonomous robot, U-BOT, powered by the EXAONE LLM, is being used in these facilities to automate inspections and collect operational data.

LG Uplus said the progress helped it reach Level 3.8 out of 4.0 in the TM Forum’s network automation maturity assessment for access failure management, the highest score among domestic telecom operators.

In December 2025, LG Uplus announced a company-wide organizational restructuring that will take effect in 2026, with the goal of improving performance in its artificial intelligence transformation (AX) business and bolstering the competitiveness of its core telecommunications operations.

A core component of the restructuring is the decision to separate business organizations from product organizations across major business areas. LG Uplus said this approach is intended to enhance expertise while establishing a more organic collaboration system in which teams work together around shared product objectives.