LG Uplus resets structure to boost digital transformation

LG Uplus said the new structure is designed to increase specialization, strengthen product development, and promote closer collaboration across related teams

In sum – what to know:

LG Uplus launches a 2026 restructuring plan – The company will separate business and product organizations across major units to increase specialization and create a more collaborative, product-centric operating model.

AX becomes the center of the new structure – LG Uplus is creating dedicated business, product, and development teams to accelerate AI-driven service innovation and reduce time-to-market for new offerings.

Network infrastructure gains its own AX group – A new NW AX Group will support a globally competitive operations system, while streamlined teams aim to strengthen stability, agility, and competitiveness across wired and wireless services.

Korean carrier LG Uplus announced a company-wide organizational restructuring that will take effect in 2026, with the goal of improving performance in its artificial intelligence transformation (AX) business and bolstering the competitiveness of its core telecommunications operations.

The Korean telco said the new structure is designed to increase specialization, strengthen product development, and promote closer collaboration across related teams.

A core component of the restructuring is the decision to separate business organizations from product organizations across major business areas. LG Uplus said this approach is intended to enhance expertise while establishing a more organic collaboration system in which teams work together around shared product objectives.

Within AX — the company’s core strategic business — LG Uplus will divide operations into two primary groups: a business organization responsible for portfolio and strategy, and a product organization focused on delivering differentiated services. The development organization that supports AX from a technical standpoint will also be reorganized. Under the CTO, development teams will be aligned with each major business unit, sharing business goals and key performance indicators. According to the company, this alignment is intended to increase service development competitiveness and shorten the time required to deliver improvements to customers.

The Korean operator is also making structural changes across its traditional telecom operations, including mobile, home services, and B2B wired and wireless businesses. In mobile services, digital business and product teams will be separated to accelerate digital transformation. For the home business—including home internet and IPTV—business and product roles will likewise be divided to improve operational efficiency. Meanwhile, in the B2B segment, the telco will establish a standalone product planning function for areas such as cloud security, with the objective of improving market responsiveness and strengthening expertise in emerging service categories.

Network infrastructure will see additional updates. Under the NW Division, which oversees the company’s wired and wireless network operations, LG Uplus will establish a new NW AX Group. The company says this group is intended to support the development of a globally competitive network operations system and bolster the stability and resilience of its core network capabilities.

The company also intends to expand the use of AI work agents for internal processes, reducing repetitive tasks and enabling employees to focus on higher-value work aligned with customer needs.

“We will reestablish ourselves as a market-leading company based on business execution capabilities grounded in product expertise and an agile, collaborative organizational culture,” said Lee Wonhee, executive director and head of human resources at LG Uplus.

In August, LG Uplus announced it will include its “AI Phone” service — designed to support small businesses — as a benefit for customers who subscribe to its 5G premium plan, Korean press reported.

The offering is part of the telco’s push to help digitalize small stores and lower communication expenses.

Originally launched last year, the AI Phone system integrates artificial intelligence into traditional internet phones, enabling a virtual assistant to respond to repetitive inquiries 24/7. It can handle multiple incoming calls simultaneously and deliver accurate information on location, store hours, and parking, allowing business owners to focus more on in-person service.