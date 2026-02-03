Three takeaways from Ookla’s H2 2025 Connectivity Report

T-Mobile US earned the title of Best Mobile Network in Ookla’s latest assessment

Ookla has released the results of its H2 2025 Connectivity Assessment, and RCR Wireless News read through the 40-page report so you don’t have to. Here are three key takeaways.

T-Mobile US has the best mobile network

As has become increasingly familiar, T-Mobile US earned the title of Best Mobile Network in Ookla’s latest assessment. The carrier posted a median download speed of 259.49 Mbps, nearly double that of second-place Verizon, which recorded 130.64 Mbps. T-Mobile also delivered the fastest median upload speed at 12.26 Mbps, along with the lowest overall latency at 46 ms.

The carrier’s performance advantage extended to 5G specifically. T-Mobile achieved the fastest median 5G download speed (309.41 Mbps), the highest median 5G upload speed (13.57 Mbps), and the lowest 5G latency (44 ms), reinforcing its position at the top of Ookla’s rankings.

Recent developments that may be contributing to T-Mobile’s lead include continued network expansions and upgrades. Last summer, for example, the carrier completed a $2 billion network expansion in Florida, which included 1,282 new or retained sites, nearly 1,350 upgraded sites, and the hardening of 1,375 existing sites. At the time, T-Mobile said statewide 5G download speeds reached 266.7 Mbps, representing a 216% increase since 2021.

T-Mobile has also been an early mover on 5G-Advanced, launching the technology ahead of its competitors in April 2025 and introducing features such as L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput) designed to improve responsiveness and overall network performance.

AT&T leads in fiber performance

The Ookla data shows that AT&T Fiber offers both the “best” and the fastest fiber service in the U.S., recording a median download speed of 369.39 Mbps, a median upload speed of 309.28 Mbps, and a latency of 18 ms.

AT&T has continued to push an aggressive fiber-and-5G strategy. Last year, the company acquired Lumen’s Mass Markets Fiber business for $5.75 billion in an all-cash deal. In June 2025, AT&T reached 30 million fiber locations, and just last week, CEO John Stankey said the company plans to reach 40 million locations by the end of 2026.

Verizon tops coverage rankings

During the second half of 2025, Verizon recorded the highest coverage score, which Ookla said reflects greater geographic reach than its competitors. Verizon posted a score of 30.0%, compared with 25.2% for AT&T and 23.9% for T-Mobile.

Verizon has been expanding its tower footprint through partnerships, including a recent multi-year agreement with Array Digital Infrastructure, which allows the carrier to colocate on additional sites and improve 5G coverage reach nationwide. The operator has also continued rolling out C-band and other mid-band 5G upgrades, boosting both coverage and capacity across a large portion of its network.