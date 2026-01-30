SoftBank, Ericsson use AI to optimize massive MIMO coverage

SoftBank and Ericsson said that 5G downlink throughput improved by approximately 24% with the deployment

In sum – what to know:

AI optimization – The system automatically adapts massive MIMO beam patterns based on real-time user distribution, delivering a 24% increase in 5G downlink throughput.

Volatile traffic – Unlike preset time-based controls, the external AI platform responds to sudden changes caused by weather, schedule shifts, or access restrictions at large venues.

Commercial rollout – Following the Expo 2025 trial, SoftBank and Ericsson have begun deploying the system at large-scale venues in Tokyo, with plans to expand adoption further.

Japanese carrier SoftBank and Nordic vendor Ericsson have begun deploying an AI-powered external control system designed to dynamically optimize massive MIMO coverage at large-scale event venues across Japan. The vendor said the deployment follows a successful commercial trial at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The system has already been rolled out at major arenas and dome-type facilities in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where user density fluctuates sharply between normal operations and live events. Ericsson noted that traditional time-based coverage presets often struggle to adapt to sudden traffic changes caused by weather disruptions, schedule shifts, or access restrictions. The new AI-driven approach aims to address those limitations by automatically adjusting network coverage in near real time, according to the vendor.

During the Expo 2025 trial, the system was deployed on outdoor massive MIMO base stations and delivered measurable gains in network performance. According to the companies, 5G downlink throughput improved by approximately 24%, rising from 76.9 Mbps to 95.5 Mbps during periods of rapid traffic variation.

The external control platform analyzes user distribution data collected at one-minute intervals and uses AI models trained on multiple coverage configurations to detect event conditions and dynamically optimize both horizontal and vertical beam patterns. SoftBank led use-case development and evaluation, while Ericsson provided the system. The partners also said they plan to expand deployments further.

In August 2025, Ericsson said it had expanded its relationship with SoftBank through a new commercial agreement focused on 4G and 5G radio network solutions. Under the terms of the deal, Ericsson will supply radio access equipment to support SoftBank’s network improvements across several key regions across Japan.

The agreement covers a wide range of spectrum bands — low, mid, and high — and includes enhancements to the carrier’s 4G network as well as an expanded rollout of 5G Standalone (5G SA).

Last month, SoftBank, Ericsson Japan, and Qualcomm Technologies have completed a field trial testing low-latency 5G and 5G Advanced features on SoftBank’s commercial 5G Standalone (5G SA) network in Tokyo.

The trial focused on technologies designed to reduce delay and improve stability, including low latency, low loss, and scalable throughput (L4S), along with other 3GPP-standardized features such as configured uplink grant and rate-controlled scheduling.