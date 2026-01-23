​​Blue Origin steps into the spotlight with a 6 Tbps space network 

TeraWave is aimed to meet a growing demand for space-based communication in enterprise, data centers, and governments

In sum — what to know:

6 Tbps, anywhere on Earth: Jeff Bezos’ space venture, Blue Origin, just announced TeraWave, a multi-orbit network that is designed to deliver up to 6 Tbps symmetrical data speeds anywhere on Earth, particularly in dead zones.

Not a consumer broadband service: Blue Origin positions TeraWave as a service for B2B users — not the masses.

The bigger constellation math: The company is looking to put roughly 5,500 satellites in orbit starting 2027, but the math does not add up.

The SpaceX vs Amazon battle just got more interesting this week. In a move that took many by surprise, Jeff Bezos’ space venture, Blue Origin, dropped a new satellite internet service on Wednesday.

Dubbed TeraWave, the service is designed to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity to high-capacity users, like enterprises, data centers, and governments.

What Blue Origin is really offering

TeraWave’s new page on the Blue Origin website reads, “TeraWave adds a space-based layer to your existing network infrastructure, providing connectivity to locations unreachable by traditional methods,” which sounds like standard satellite internet fare — except, TeraWave promises to offer ambitious speeds of up to 6 Tbps anywhere on Earth, “particularly in remote, rural, and suburban areas where diverse fiber paths are costly, technically infeasible, or slow to deploy.”

The claim is backed by a colossal architecture which comprises a fleet of 5,280 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and 128 medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites. Precisely, the LEO constellation will deliver 144 Gbps speeds via Q/V-band links, and the MEO satellites will provide up to 6Tbps via optical links.

“TeraWave uses a combination of optical and Q/V-band RF communication links to provide customers with both point-to-point connectivity and enterprise-grade internet access,” the company told RCR Wireless News. “It provides the flexibility to customize throughput and physical presence dynamically in response to changes in customers’ needs or availability of terrestrial connections.”

Blue Origin says it plans to begin deploying the TeraWave constellation in the final quarter of 2027, which actually makes sense as Amazon itself is close to launching Leo — formerly Project Kuiper — which is a direct competitor of Starlink. So far, Leo has only placed 180 satellites in orbit, far below the targeted 3,200, with a directive to launch roughly half that number by July of 2026.

And now with an even higher aim set with TeraWave, the deployment cadence needs to be extraordinarily aggressive. The math has left many doubtful.

In 2025, SpaceX twice launched over 21 Lockheed Martin satellites aboard the Falcon9 rocket for the SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL). “If we take Starlink’s 21 satellite per launch ratio, then that is 257 launches,” said Roger Entner, founder and analyst at Recon Analytics. “Add to the Amazon Leo launches — that’s an insane amount of rockets that need to be put together and launched! How do all these satellites go to space? There isn’t enough launch capacity.”

Where does this leave Leo

The question that’s weighing on everybody’s mind is: can TeraWave be a homegrown competitor for Leo? Although separate companies, both Amazon and Blue Planet are after all owned by Jeff Bezos, and any overlap can potentially make them competing products.

It seems that Blue Origin has attempted to clarify this in the announcement. The company said that TeraWave is designed to serve a small user base of approximately 10,000 as opposed to millions, which puts it in an entirely different bucket from Leo.

On being asked how the two services are different, the company responded, “TeraWave identifies an unmet need with customers who were seeking enterprise-grade internet access with higher speeds, symmetrical upload/download speeds, more redundancy, and rapid scalability for their networks.”

The FCC filing provides more clarity to this. The company wrote, “TeraWave is a logical progression for Blue Origin,” indicating that it is a long-term project, representing a forward movement toward advanced communications infrastructure.

“TeraWave is developed to offer secure, high-capacity services for government users— civil, defense, and national security—wherever they operate. These users face some of the most acute consequences from connectivity loss; downtime risk is not tolerable, as loss or degradation of communications can hinder command and control, situational awareness, humanitarian response, and continuity of critical operations. By combining global coverage, high throughput, and flexible link architectures, TeraWave can deliver resilient connectivity to government facilities and operations in remote or austere locations. These capabilities will help ensure that government users retain access to secure, reliable communications even when terrestrial or subsea infrastructure is unavailable, degraded, or deliberately denied. In doing so, TeraWave will advance U.S national and economic security interests, and therefore, the public interest.”

That said, the question still remains whether TeraWave is intended to take on Starlink? That seems unlikely, at least for now. TeraWave appears to be positioned for a much smaller crowd, compared to Starlink that serves over 9 million subscribers worldwide.

However, it’s worth noting that there is an overlap in the government segment, a market that Starlink currently serves with its defense version, Starshield. That may introduce some competition, but as Entner said, by and large, “TeraWave seems to be focused on B2B, whereas Starlink and Leo are more B2C,” much like Telesat Lightspeed.