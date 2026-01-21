The Synapse subsea cable will span approximately 9,700 kilometers and feature 16 fiber pairs

In sum – what to know:

New Brazil–U.S. route planned – V.tal’s Synapse cable will span roughly 9,700 km with 16 fiber pairs, adding a new transatlantic path between São Paulo and New Jersey.

Fortaleza positioned as a hub – A future branching unit would connect the system to Fortaleza and the 20MW Mega Lobster data center, reinforcing the city’s role in international connectivity.

Built for AI-era traffic growth – The system is designed to support up to 800 Gbps circuits and accommodate rising cloud and AI-driven data flows across the Americas.

Brazilian company V.tal has announced plans to build a new international submarine cable system, Synapse, linking Tuckerton, New Jersey, with Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The project adds a new transatlantic route designed to increase capacity and resilience for data traffic between North and South America.

The Synapse system will span approximately 9,700 kilometers and feature 16 fiber pairs. According to the company, the cable is intended to strengthen digital connectivity between Brazil and the United States as demand for international bandwidth continues to rise. The project was unveiled during the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) event taking place this week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The system has been designed to support growing requirements from cloud providers, hyperscalers, and content platforms, particularly as AI-driven workloads increase international data flows. A planned future branching unit in Fortaleza, in Brazil’s Ceará state, would extend the route by around 460 kilometers and enable direct interconnection with the Mega Lobster data center, a 20 MW facility operated by Tecto in Brazil’s Northeast.

“This submarine cable represents a strategic investment in strengthening digital connectivity between Brazil and the United States,” said Felipe Campos, CEO of V.tal. “By integrating submarine, terrestrial, and data center infrastructure, we are building a robust, scalable, and future-ready platform capable of supporting the growth of the global digital economy and the exponential increase in data demand between the two countries.”

Once operational, Synapse will use next-generation submarine cable and optical routing technologies, supporting circuit transport services of up to 800 Gbps. The system is designed with additional branching options in mind, including Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, and Colombia.

In Brazil, the cable will land in Praia Grande and connect to Sao Paulo via a new terrestrial fiber route. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with the system projected to enter service between 2029 and 2030.

V.tal currently operates more than 450,000 km of terrestrial network in Brazil, as well as 26,000 km of submarine systems that connect the country to Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Bermuda, and the United States.

The Brazilian company also operates data centers in Brazil and Colombia through Tecto.